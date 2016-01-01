Select two cars of your choice and see how they rank on price, features, performance and more.
RTO (ROAD TRANSPORT AUTHORITY) FORMS
Download RTO forms, which you can Fill before Print.
Form No. / Link
Description
-
Application-cum-Declaration as to Physical Fitness
-
Application for the Grant or Renewal of Learner's Licence
-
Application for issue of International Driving Permit to drive a motor vehicle in other countries.
-
Application for Licence to Drive a Motor Vehicle
-
Application for the Addition of a New Class of Vehicle to a Driving Licence
-
Application for Authorisation to Drive a Transport Vehicle
-
Intimation of loss or destruction of driving licence and application for duplicate
-
Intimation of Loss or Destruction of Licence and Application for Duplicate
-
Republic of India International Motor Traffic International Driving Permit
-
Application for a Licence to engage in the bussiness of imparting instructions
-
Application for renewing a licence to engage in the business of imparting instructions in the driving of motor vehicles
-
Register showing the driving hours spent by a trainee
-
Register showing the enrollment of trainee(s) in the driving school establishments