Manoramaonline.com no longer supports Internet Explorer 8 or earlier. Please upgrade your browser.  Learn more »
Mobile View
Other Sites

RTO (ROAD TRANSPORT AUTHORITY) FORMS
Download RTO forms, which you can Fill before Print.
Form No. / Link
Description
  • Form 1
    Application-cum-Declaration as to Physical Fitness
  • Form 2
    Application for the Grant or Renewal of Learner's Licence
  • Form 3
    Application for issue of International Driving Permit to drive a motor vehicle in other countries.
  • Form 4
    Application for Licence to Drive a Motor Vehicle
  • Form 5
    Application for the Addition of a New Class of Vehicle to a Driving Licence
  • Form 6
    Application for Authorisation to Drive a Transport Vehicle
  • Form 7
    Intimation of loss or destruction of driving licence and application for duplicate
  • Form 8
    Intimation of Loss or Destruction of Licence and Application for Duplicate
  • Form 9
    Republic of India International Motor Traffic International Driving Permit
  • Form 10
    Application for a Licence to engage in the bussiness of imparting instructions
  • Form 11
    Application for renewing a licence to engage in the business of imparting instructions in the driving of motor vehicles
  • Form 12
    Register showing the driving hours spent by a trainee
  • Form 13
    Register showing the enrollment of trainee(s) in the driving school establishments

COMPARE CARS

Select two cars of your choice and see how they rank on price, features, performance and more.
cars
cars
COMPARE