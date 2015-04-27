Manoramaonline.com no longer supports Internet Explorer 8 or earlier. Please upgrade your browser.  Learn more »
ബർഖയിലെ ആദ്യ ഗാനം

Monday 27 April 2015 11:01 AM IST
Naughty No.1 song from the movie Barkhaa

മർഡർ 3 എന്ന ചിത്രത്തിലൂടെ ബോളിവുഡിലെ ഹോട്ട് നായികയായി മാറിയ പാക്കിസ്ഥാനി മോഡൽ സാറ ലോറൻ നായികയായി എത്തുന്ന ചിത്രം ബർഖയിലെ ആദ്യ ഗാനം പുറത്തിറങ്ങി. നേഹ കക്കറും അംജദ് ഖാനും ചേർന്ന് പാടിയിരിക്കുന്ന നോട്ടി നമ്പർ വൺ എന്ന ഗാനമാണ് പുറത്തിറങ്ങിയത്. അംജദ് നദീമാണ് ഗാനത്തിന് ഈണം പകർന്നിരിക്കുന്നത്. സമീർ അഞ്ചാൻ വരികൾ എഴുതിയിരിക്കുന്നു.

ഹോട്ടായ ട്രെയ്ലറിന്റെ പേരിൽ ഏറെ പ്രക്ഷക ശ്രദ്ധ നേടിയ ചിത്രമാണ് ബർഖ. സാറ ലോറൻ, താഹ ഷാ, പ്രിയാൻഷു ചാറ്റർജി, ശ്വേത പണ്ഡിറ്റ്, പുനീത് ഇസർ തുടങ്ങിയവർ പ്രധാന വേഷങ്ങളിൽ എത്തുന്ന ചിത്രത്തിന്റെ തിരക്കഥ എഴുതി സംവിധാനം ചെയ്തിരിക്കുന്നത് ഷദാബ് മിർസയാണ്. സോനു നിഗമാണ് ചിത്രത്തിന്റെ മറ്റ് ഗാനങ്ങൾക്ക് ഈണം പകർന്നിരിക്കുന്നത്. സഹാറ പ്രെഡക്ഷൻസിന്റെ ബാനറിൽ ഷബാന ഹാഷ്മി നിർമ്മിക്കുന്ന ചിത്രം ഈ വർഷം അവസാനത്തോടെ തീയേറ്ററിലെത്തും.

