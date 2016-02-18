വീ ആർ ജെഎൻയു...വൈറലായി ജർമ്മൻ വിദ്യാർഥിനിയുടെ പാട്ട്

ഇന്ത്യയിലെ ഏറ്റവും പ്രബുദ്ധമായ കലാലയത്തിനിന്ന് ചെഞ്ചുവപ്പിന്റെ നിറമാണ്. അധികാരത്തിന്റെ കൂച്ചുവിലങ്ങുകളോട് തീതുപ്പി ജെഎന്‍യുവിലെ വിദ്യാർഥി വിപ്ലവം മുന്നേറുമ്പോള്‍ ഏറ്റുപാടാനിതാ ഒരു ഗീതം. വിപ്ലവം എന്ന യാഥാർഥ്യത്തിന് ദേശാന്തര ഭേദമില്ല, ഭാഷയുടെ ഭേദമില്ല, നിറവ്യത്യാസമില്ല. അതുകൊണ്ടുതന്നെ ഈ ജർമ്മൻ ഗീതം നമ്മളേറ്റു പാടുകയാണ്. യുട്യൂബിൽ ഗാനം വൈറലായിക്കഴിഞ്ഞു. ജർമ്മനിയിൽ നിന്ന് ജെഎൻയുവിൽ പഠിക്കാനെത്തിയ സിൽവിയ ആണ് വരികളെഴുതിയത്.

അവകാശങ്ങളെ കുറിച്ച് ഭയംതീണ്ടാതെ സംസാരിക്കാനും യുക്തിയില്ലാത്ത വർത്തമാനങ്ങൾക്കും പ്രവൃത്തികൾക്കുമെതിരെ മുന്നേറുവാനുമുള്ള ആവശ്യകതയെ കുറിച്ചും സംവദിക്കുന്ന കവിത ശക്തം. രാജ്യദ്രോഹക്കുറ്റമെന്നത് സൗകര്യത്തിനനുസരിച്ചെടുത്ത് പ്രയോഗിക്കുവാനുള്ള സാധനമല്ലെന്ന് വീണ്ടും വീണ്ടും പറയുന്ന വരികൾ. വീ ആർ ജെ എൻ യു എന്ന് വരികൾക്കിടയില്‍ ആവർത്തിക്കുന്നു. ഒരു ഗിത്താറിനെ കൂട്ടുപിടിച്ച് ദൂരേക്ക് നോക്കി പാടുന്ന സിൽവിയയോടും അവളുടെ കലാലയ സുഹൃത്തുക്കളോടും യുക്തിബോധം നശിച്ചിട്ടില്ലാത്ത സമൂഹം പറയുന്നതും ഇതുതന്നെ...വി ആർ വിത് ജെഎന്‍യു...

We are JNU -

If they shackle us down, we raise our voice

Cause democracy is an everyday choice.

If they beat us up and they push us around

We stand only more firmly on our ground.

Chords:

Cause freedom is about right to speech –

Not the ideology that they preach.

And the stones they throw at us

We use to build new.

Cause we are JNU! We are JNU!

If they cut our voice - we’re still here to remind

That there are so many of our kind:

The neglected, the poor, the deprived, the suppressed –

We don’t fight alone and we fight for the rest!

Chorus:

Cause freedom is about right to speech –

Not the ideology that they preach.

And the stones they throw at us

We use to build new.

Cause we are JNU! We are JNU!

And it’s not about love for this nation – this land.

It’s proud about values for which it stands.

So don’t dare compromise our precious rights

You steer this love that compels us to fight.

Chords:

Cause Freedom is about right to speech.

Not the ideology that they preach.

And the stones they throw at us

We use to build new.

Cause we are JNU! We are JNU!