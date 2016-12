മിടുക്കി ഇടുക്കിക്ക് വയലിന്റെ മാന്ത്രികത നിറച്ചപ്പോൾ

Dear all, here am playing a few notes of Idukki Song - Maheshinte Prathikaaram , composed by Shri. Bijibal Maniyil and penned by Shri Rafeeq Ahammed from recently launched Shri. Fahadh Faasil starrer malayalam hit movie Maheshinte Prathikaaram directed by shri. Dileesh Pothan and produced by Shri. Aashiq Abui hope you like it. :-) #MaheshintePrathikaaram #iddukkisong #music #addiction