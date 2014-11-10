ബോഡി- ലോഷൻ വിപണിയിൽ മൽസരത്തിന് പുതിയ ഉൽപ്പന്നം ബോറോപ്ലസ് ടോട്ടൽ റിസൽറ്റ്സ് മോയ്ചറൈസിങ് ലോഷൻ പുറത്തിറക്കിയ ഇമാമി അതിന്റെ പ്രചാരണത്തിന് ബോളിവുഡ് താരം കങ്കണ റനോട്ടിനെ കൂട്ടുപിടിച്ചു. ജനപ്രീതി നേടിയതും എന്നാൽ കലാമൂല്യമുള്ളതുമായ നടി എന്നതാണ് കങ്കണയെ തിരഞ്ഞെടുക്കാൻ കാരണമെന്നു കമ്പനി. വ്യക്തിത്വമുള്ള ഉൽപ്പന്നം എന്ന സ്ഥാനം നേടാനാണു ശ്രമം.
കങ്കണ
കങ്കണയും ബോഡി ലോഷനും
