Mar 01: Zero Discrimination Day (വിവേചന രഹിത ദിനം)

World Civil Defence Day (ലോക ജനകീയ പ്രതിരോധ ദിനം)

World Compliment Day (ലോക അഭിനന്ദന ദിനം)

02: (First Sunday) - International Childrens Day of Broadcasting (രാജ്യാന്തര ബാല പ്രക്ഷേപണ ദിനം)

03: World Wildlife Day (ലോക വന്യജീവി ദിനം)

World Hearing Day (ലോക ശ്രവണദിനം)

(Second Monday) - Commonwealth Day (കോമൺവെൽത്ത് ദിനം)

04: National Safety Day (National Safety Council) (ദേശീയ സുരക്ഷിതത്വ ദിനം)

World Obesity Day (ലോക പൊണ്ണത്തടി ദിനം)

07: Alexander Graham Bell Day (അലക്സാണ്ടർ ഗ്രഹാം ബെൽ ദിനം)

Jan Aushadhi Diwas (ജൻ ഔഷധി ദിനം)

(First Friday) - World Prayer Day (ലോക പ്രാർഥനാദിനം)

(First Friday) - Employee Appreciation Day (തൊഴിലാളി അഭിനന്ദന ദിനം)

08: International Womens Day (ലോക വനിതാ ദിനം)

10: CISF Day (Central Industrial Security Force) (സിഐഎസ്എഫ് ദിനം)

Tibetan Uprising Day (ടിബറ്റൻ പ്രക്ഷോഭ ദിനം)

11: World Plumbing Day (ലോക പ്ലമിങ് ദിനം)

12: Dandi March Day (ദണ്ഡിയാത്രാ ദിനം) (in 1930)

World Glaucoma Day(ലോക ഗ്ലോക്കോമ ദിനം)

World Day Against Cyber Censorship (സൈബർ സെൻസർഷിപ് വിരുദ്ധദിനം)

Mauritius Day (മൊറീഷ്യസ് ദിനം)

(Second Wednesday) - No Smoking Day (പുകവലി വിമുക്തദിനം)

​13: (Second Thursday) - World Kidney Day (ലോക വൃക്കദിനം)

14: Pi Day (Maths) (പൈ ദിനം)

International Day of Action for Rivers (രാജ്യാന്തര നദി കർമ ദിനം)

(Second Friday) - World Sleep Day (ലോക നിദ്രാദിനം)

15: World Consumer Rights Day (ഉപഭോക്‌തൃ അവകാശദിനം)

International Day Against Police Brutality (പൊലീസ് ക്രൂരതാവിരുദ്ധ ദിനം)

World Contact Day (Ufology) (ലോക അന്യജീവി സമ്പർക്കദിനം)

16: National Vaccination Day (National Immunization Day) (പ്രതിരോധ കുത്തിവയ്പുദിനം)

18: Ordnance Factories Day (India) (വെടിക്കോപ്പുശാലാ ദിനം)

20: World Sparrow Day (ലോക കുരുവി ദിനം)

World Frog Day (ലോക തവള ദിനം)

International Day of Happiness (ലോക സന്തോഷ ദിനം)

French Language Day (UN) (ഫ്രഞ്ചുഭാഷാ ദിനം)

World Oral Health Day (ലോക വദനാരോഗ്യ ദിനം)

World Storytelling Day (ലോക കഥപറച്ചിൽ ദിനം)

21: International Day of Forests (രാജ്യാന്തര വനദിനം)

World Poetry Day (ലോക കാവ്യദിനം)

World Puppetry Day (ലോക പാവകളി ദിനം)

International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (വർണവിവേചന വിരുദ്ധ ദിനം)

World Down Syndrome Day (ഡൗൺ സിൻഡ്രോം ദിനം)

International Day of Nowruz (വസന്തവിഷുവ ദിനം)

International Colour Day (രാജ്യാന്തര വർണദിനം)

Education Freedom Day (വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ സ്വാതന്ത്ര്യദിനം)

March 21-27 - Week of Solidarity with the People Struggling against Racism (വർണവിവേചനത്തിനെതിരെ പ്രവർത്തിക്കുന്നവരോടുള്ള ഐക്യദാർഢ്യ വാരം)

22: World Water Day (ലോക ജലദിനം)

International Day of the Seal (ലോക കടൽനായ് ദിനം)

Arab League Day (അറബ് ലീഗ് രൂപീകരണദിനം) (1945)

Bihar Day (ബിഹാർ ദിനം)

23: World Meteorological Day (ലോക കാലാവസ്‌ഥാ ദിനം)

World Optometry Day (ലോക ഒപ്റ്റോമെട്രി ദിനം)

24: World TB (Tuberculosis) Day (ലോക ക്ഷയരോഗ ദിനം)

International Day for the Right to the Truth Concerning Gross Human Rights Violations and for the Dignity of Victims (കടുത്ത മനുഷ്യാവകാശലംഘനങ്ങൾക്ക് ഇരയായവർക്കായുള്ള ദിവസം)

25: International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery and the Transatlantic Slave Trade (അടിമത്തത്തിനിരയായവരുടെ ഓർമദിനം)

International Day of Solidarity with Detained and Missing UN Staff Members (കാണാതായതോ തടവിലാക്കപ്പെട്ടതോ ആയ യുഎൻ ജീവനക്കാരോടുള്ള ഐക്യദാർഢ്യ ദിനം); International Day of Unborn Child (പിറക്കാത്ത കുഞ്ഞുങ്ങൾക്കായുള്ള രാജ്യാന്തര ദിനം)

26: Purple Day (Epilepsy Awareness Day)(അപസ്മാര ബോധവൽക്കരണദിനം)

Bangladesh Independence Day (ബംഗ്ലദേശ് സ്വാതന്ത്ര്യദിനം)

27: World Theatre Day (ലോക നാടക ദിനം)

International Whisky Day (രാജ്യാന്തര വിസ്കി ദിനം)

29: (Last Saturday) - Earth Hour (ഭൗമ മണിക്കൂർ - രാത്രി 8.30 മുതൽ 9.30 വരെ)

World Piano Day

30: Idli Day (ലോക ഇഡ്ഡലി ദിനം)

World Bipolar Day (ലോക തീവ്രവിഷാദരോഗ ദിനം)

International Day of Zero Waste (മാലിന്യമുക്ത ദിനം)

31: World Backup Day (Data Security) (വിവരശേഖര സുരക്ഷിതത്വ ദിനം)

International Transgender Day of Visibility (ഭിന്നലിംഗക്കാരുടെ രാജ്യാന്തര ദിനം)

​Eiffel Tower Day (ഐഫൽ ഗോപുര ദിനം)