കോലഞ്ചേരി ∙ സർക്കാർ മൃഗാശുപത്രിയിൽ വെള്ളം കിട്ടാതായിട്ട് 10 ദിവസം കഴിഞ്ഞു. ദേശീയപാത പുനരുദ്ധാരണത്തിന്റെ ഭാഗമായി കാന താഴ്ത്തിയപ്പോൾ ജല അതോറിറ്റിയുടെ പൈപ്പ് പൊട്ടിച്ചതാണ് വെള്ളം മുടങ്ങാൻ കാരണം.അനിമൽ ബർത്ത് കൺട്രോൾ കേന്ദ്രവും ഇവിടെയാണ് പ്രവർത്തിക്കുന്നത്. തലച്ചുമടായി വെള്ളം എത്തിച്ചാണ് അത്യാവശ്യ കാര്യങ്ങൾ നിർവഹിക്കുന്നത്.
ദേശീയപാതയിൽ നിർമാണ പ്രവർത്തനങ്ങൾക്കിടെ പൈപ്പ് പൊട്ടിക്കുന്നത് മേഖലയിൽ പതിവാണ്. സമയ ബന്ധിതമായി അതു നന്നാക്കാത്തതു മൂലം ജനം ദുരിതത്തിലാണ്. ഇത്രയും ദിവസം കഴിഞ്ഞിട്ടും പൈപ്പ് നന്നാക്കാത്തത് തികഞ്ഞ ഉദാസീനതയാണെന്ന് നാട്ടുകാർ പറയുന്നു. ബ്ലോക്ക് ഓഫിസിനും മൃഗാശുപത്രിക്കും ഇടയിൽ പൈപ്പ് പൊട്ടി ജലം തോട്ടിലൂടെ ഒഴുകിപ്പോകുകയാണ്. പല മേഖലകളിലും ജല ക്ഷാമം രൂക്ഷമായി വരുന്നു. ദേശീയപാതയിൽ പൊട്ടുന്ന പൈപ്പ് നന്നാക്കാൻ സത്വര നടപടികൾ സ്വീകരിക്കാത്തതിൽ പ്രതിഷേധം ശക്തമാണ്.
English Summary:
The Government Veterinary Hospital and Animal Birth Control Centre in Kolanchery, Kerala, have been grappling with a critical water shortage for the past 10 days. The disruption stems from damage to a Water Authority pipe during National Highway renovation work. The lack of water supply has severely hampered essential services, forcing staff to manually carry water for animal care. Despite repeated pleas, the authorities have failed to address the issue, sparking outrage among locals who are demanding immediate action to restore water supply and ensure the welfare of animals.