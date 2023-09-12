സ്ത്രീശക്തി ലോട്ടറി SS 380 നറുക്കെടുപ്പ് ഫലം: Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 380 Results

സ്ത്രീശക്തി ലോട്ടറി നറുക്കെടുപ്പ് ഫലം പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു. എല്ലാ ചൊവ്വാഴ്ചകളിലും ഉച്ചയ്ക്ക് മൂന്ന് മണിക്കാണ് നറുക്കെടുപ്പ് നടക്കുക. ഒന്നാം സമ്മാനം 75 ലക്ഷം രൂപ. രണ്ടാം സമ്മാനം 10 ലക്ഷം രൂപ. 8000 രൂപയാണ് സമാശ്വാസ സമ്മാനം. 40 രൂപയാണ് ഭാഗ്യക്കുറിയുടെ വില. STHREE-SAKTHI LOTTERY NO.SS-380th DRAW held on:- 12/09/2023,3:00 PM AT GORKY BHAVAN, NEAR BAKERY JUNCTION, THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

1st Prize Rs :7500000/-

1) SP 924418 (KANNUR)

Cons Prize-Rs :8000/-

SN 924418 SO 924418 SR 924418 SS 924418 ST 924418

SU 924418 SV 924418 SW 924418 SX 924418 SY 924418

SZ 924418

2nd Prize Rs :1000000/-

1) SP 734210 (ATTINGAL)

FOR THE TICKETS ENDING WITH THE FOLLOWING NUMBERS

3rd Prize-Rs :5000/-

0207 0446 0622 1351 1464

1967 2536 3104 3796 3837

3866 4613 4663 5876 6023

6225 6256 8364

4th Prize-Rs :2000/-

2068 3283 3343 3614 3978

4159 6262 7711 7986 9811

5th Prize-Rs :1000/-

0025 0223 0554 0912 1018

2691 3233 3382 3791 4267

4416 4615 4954 6003 6199

6500 8066 8592 9649 9910

6th Prize-Rs :500/-

0325 0433 0933 1179 1221

1249 1269 1625 1866 1936

2173 2199 2362 2553 2835

2858 3066 3517 3617 3642

3748 3998 4012 4121 4353

4515 4839 4865 4869 5025

5158 5355 5475 5847 6098

6345 6411 6575 6836 7760

7806 7813 8020 8083 8120

8442 8501 8843 8965 9087

9438 9777

7th Prize-Rs :200/-

0054 0068 0079 0327 0708

1663 1765 2495 2595 2778

2816 2948 3280 3645 3763

3996 4638 4699 4998 5070

5101 5757 5766 5984 6036

6126 6502 6562 6682 6961

6990 7045 7094 7183 7262

8065 8210 8307 8445 8957

9101 9271 9460 9735 9956

8th Prize-Rs :100/-

0073 0218 0221 0321 0599

0606 0624 0649 0681 0720

0747 0778 0856 1167 1331

1471 1630 1637 1644 1666

1760 1946 2003 2208 2366

2419 2466 2474 2526 2645

2700 2704 2759 2904 2910

2963 2964 3389 3409 3423

3657 3664 3751 3779 3804

3838 3845 3865 4022 4023

4071 4143 4203 4214 4305

4349 4579 4685 4724 4746

4840 4973 5007 5068 5168

5179 5195 5216 5226 5284

5359 5366 5808 5826 6096

6194 6200 6375 6416 6461

6464 6499 6665 6928 7027

7056 7058 7191 7226 7286

7364 7380 7392 7490 7523

7642 7889 8014 8050 8071

8094 8291 8431 8457 8499

8548 8639 8651 8680 8710

8721 8729 8907 9022 9043

9082 9091 9113 9125 9369

9429 9701 9761 9865 9871

9882

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.