കാരുണ്യ പ്ലസ് ലോട്ടറി KN 487 നറുക്കെടുപ്പ് ഫലം: Karunya Plus Lottery Results KN 487

കാരുണ്യ പ്ലസ് ലോട്ടറി നറുക്കെടുപ്പ് ഫലം പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു. എല്ലാ വ്യാഴാഴ്ചകളിലും ഉച്ചയ്ക്ക് മൂന്ന് മണിക്കാണ് നറുക്കെടുപ്പ് നടക്കുക. ഒന്നാം സമ്മാനം 80 ലക്ഷം രൂപ. രണ്ടാം സമ്മാനം 5 ലക്ഷം രൂപ. 8000 രൂപയാണ് സമാശ്വാസ സമ്മാനം. 40 രൂപയാണ് ഭാഗ്യക്കുറിയുടെ വില. KARUNYA PLUS LOTTERY NO.KN-487th DRAW held on:- 14/09/2023,3:00 PM AT GORKY BHAVAN, NEAR BAKERY JUNCTION, THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

1st Prize Rs :8000000/-

1) PN 329221 (PUNALUR)

Cons Prize-Rs :8000/-

PO 329221 PP 329221 PR 329221 PS 329221 PT 329221

PU 329221 PV 329221 PW 329221 PX 329221 PY 329221

PZ 329221

2nd Prize Rs :1000000/-

1) PV 178461 (KOLLAM)

3rd Prize Rs :100000/-

1) PN 310924 (ATTINGAL)

2) PO 115132 (ADOOR)

3) PP 258905 (ERNAKULAM)

4) PR 178556 (KOLLAM)

5) PS 975187 (PATTAMBI)

6) PT 235184 (ALAPPUZHA)

7) PU 333932 (IRINJALAKUDA)

8) PV 728090 (PATHANAMTHITTA)

9) PW 316661 (GURUVAYOOR)

10) PX 300260 (PALAKKAD)

11) PY 935305 (KARUNAGAPALLY)

12) PZ 747027 (THRISSUR)

FOR THE TICKETS ENDING WITH THE FOLLOWING NUMBERS

4th Prize-Rs :5000/-

0870 1297 2267 2554 2930

3005 3672 4651 5413 5449

6126 6277 6627 6872 7940

8165 8374 9950

5th Prize-Rs :1000/-

0164 0240 0434 0888 1064

1639 2030 2207 2233 2448

2685 2740 3382 3433 4229

4354 4540 4634 5322 5366

5590 6200 6337 6798 7166

7479 7731 8151 8521 8753

8919 9277 9296 9420

6th Prize-Rs :500/-

0190 0235 0290 0414 0479

0563 0699 0768 1437 1449

1589 1852 1920 2045 2220

2278 2560 2581 2665 2725

2737 2751 3191 3291 3337

3621 3760 3981 3996 4198

4420 4497 4640 4852 5262

5469 5556 5651 5709 5802

6062 6208 6311 6325 6439

6458 6487 6594 6734 6839

6922 6926 6972 7016 7081

7228 7231 7257 7409 7529

7675 7695 7858 8014 8199

8312 8340 8576 8653 8705

8814 8864 8980 9259 9273

9489 9613 9682 9715 9954

7th Prize-Rs :100/-

0020 0271 0890 1189 1276

1285 1336 1455 1462 1476

1526 1545 1573 1574 1624

1641 1755 1824 1863 1949

1986 1993 1994 2050 2270

2368 2437 2494 2500 2536

2712 2743 3023 3174 3224

3314 3439 3485 3503 3526

3602 3727 3755 3774 3843

4022 4053 4160 4172 4186

4362 4457 4528 4639 4695

4704 4970 4995 5085 5275

5306 5316 5381 5386 5462

5494 5647 5770 5912 5913

6017 6212 6287 6312 6377

6381 6468 6471 6473 6567

6603 6634 6683 6843 6937

6947 6966 7110 7120 7185

7197 7226 7363 7528 7719

7972 8055 8102 8123 8218

8239 8292 8352 8364 8583

8594 8758 8776 8899 8929

9054 9087 9100 9102 9176

9201 9215 9304 9331 9428

9480 9512 9596 9628 9823

9844

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.