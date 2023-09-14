Manoramaonline
    കാരുണ്യ പ്ലസ് ലോട്ടറി KN 487 നറുക്കെടുപ്പ് ഫലം: Karunya Plus Lottery Results KN 487

    മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ

    Mail This Article

    Email sent successfully

    Try Again !

    Karunya Plus Lottery
    Karunya Plus Lottery

    കാരുണ്യ പ്ലസ് ലോട്ടറി നറുക്കെടുപ്പ് ഫലം പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു. എല്ലാ വ്യാഴാഴ്ചകളിലും ഉച്ചയ്ക്ക് മൂന്ന് മണിക്കാണ് നറുക്കെടുപ്പ് നടക്കുക. ഒന്നാം സമ്മാനം 80 ലക്ഷം രൂപ. രണ്ടാം സമ്മാനം 5 ലക്ഷം രൂപ. 8000 രൂപയാണ് സമാശ്വാസ സമ്മാനം. 40 രൂപയാണ് ഭാഗ്യക്കുറിയുടെ വില. KARUNYA PLUS LOTTERY NO.KN-487th DRAW held on:- 14/09/2023,3:00 PM AT GORKY BHAVAN, NEAR BAKERY JUNCTION, THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

    1st Prize Rs :8000000/-

    1) PN 329221 (PUNALUR)

    Cons Prize-Rs :8000/-

    PO 329221 PP 329221 PR 329221 PS 329221 PT 329221
    PU 329221 PV 329221 PW 329221 PX 329221 PY 329221
    PZ 329221

    2nd Prize Rs :1000000/-

    1) PV 178461 (KOLLAM)

    3rd Prize Rs :100000/-

    1) PN 310924 (ATTINGAL)
    2) PO 115132 (ADOOR)
    3) PP 258905 (ERNAKULAM)
    4) PR 178556 (KOLLAM)
    5) PS 975187 (PATTAMBI)
    6) PT 235184 (ALAPPUZHA)
    7) PU 333932 (IRINJALAKUDA)
    8) PV 728090 (PATHANAMTHITTA)
    9) PW 316661 (GURUVAYOOR)
    10) PX 300260 (PALAKKAD)
    11) PY 935305 (KARUNAGAPALLY)
    12) PZ 747027 (THRISSUR)

    FOR THE TICKETS ENDING WITH THE FOLLOWING NUMBERS

    4th Prize-Rs :5000/-

    0870 1297 2267 2554 2930
    3005 3672 4651 5413 5449
    6126 6277 6627 6872 7940
    8165 8374 9950

    5th Prize-Rs :1000/-

    0164 0240 0434 0888 1064
    1639 2030 2207 2233 2448
    2685 2740 3382 3433 4229
    4354 4540 4634 5322 5366
    5590 6200 6337 6798 7166
    7479 7731 8151 8521 8753
    8919 9277 9296 9420

    6th Prize-Rs :500/-

    0190 0235 0290 0414 0479
    0563 0699 0768 1437 1449
    1589 1852 1920 2045 2220
    2278 2560 2581 2665 2725
    2737 2751 3191 3291 3337
    3621 3760 3981 3996 4198
    4420 4497 4640 4852 5262
    5469 5556 5651 5709 5802
    6062 6208 6311 6325 6439
    6458 6487 6594 6734 6839
    6922 6926 6972 7016 7081
    7228 7231 7257 7409 7529
    7675 7695 7858 8014 8199
    8312 8340 8576 8653 8705
    8814 8864 8980 9259 9273
    9489 9613 9682 9715 9954

    7th Prize-Rs :100/-

    0020 0271 0890 1189 1276
    1285 1336 1455 1462 1476
    1526 1545 1573 1574 1624
    1641 1755 1824 1863 1949
    1986 1993 1994 2050 2270
    2368 2437 2494 2500 2536
    2712 2743 3023 3174 3224
    3314 3439 3485 3503 3526
    3602 3727 3755 3774 3843
    4022 4053 4160 4172 4186
    4362 4457 4528 4639 4695
    4704 4970 4995 5085 5275
    5306 5316 5381 5386 5462
    5494 5647 5770 5912 5913
    6017 6212 6287 6312 6377
    6381 6468 6471 6473 6567
    6603 6634 6683 6843 6937
    6947 6966 7110 7120 7185
    7197 7226 7363 7528 7719
    7972 8055 8102 8123 8218
    8239 8292 8352 8364 8583
    8594 8758 8776 8899 8929
    9054 9087 9100 9102 9176
    9201 9215 9304 9331 9428
    9480 9512 9596 9628 9823
    9844

    The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

