    ഫിഫ്റ്റി ഫിഫ്റ്റി ലോട്ടറി FF 66 നറുക്കെടുപ്പ് ഫലം: Fifty-Fifty Lottery Results FF 66

    മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ

    കാസർകോട് നഗരത്തിൽ വിൽപനയ്ക്കു വച്ചിരിക്കുന്ന തിരുവോണം ബംപർ ലോട്ടറികൾ.
    ഫിഫ്റ്റി ഫിഫ്റ്റി ലോട്ടറി നറുക്കെടുപ്പ് ഫലം പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു. എല്ലാ ബുധനാഴ്ചകളിലും ഉച്ചയ്ക്ക് മൂന്ന് മണിക്കാണ് നറുക്കെടുപ്പ് നടക്കുക. ഒന്നാം സമ്മാനം ഒരുകോടി രൂപ. രണ്ടാം സമ്മാനം 10 ലക്ഷം രൂപ. 50 രൂപയാണ് ഭാഗ്യക്കുറിയുടെ വില. FIFTY-FIFTY LOTTERY NO.FF-66th DRAW held on:- 27/09/2023,3:00 PM AT GORKY BHAVAN, NEAR BAKERY JUNCTION, THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

    1st Prize Rs :10000000/-

    1) FO 435072 (THRISSUR)

    Cons Prize-Rs :8000/-

    FN 435072 FP 435072 FR 435072 FS 435072 FT 435072
    FU 435072 FV 435072 FW 435072 FX 435072 FY 435072
    FZ 435072

    2nd Prize Rs :1000000/-

    1) FZ 465535 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

    FOR THE TICKETS ENDING WITH THE FOLLOWING NUMBERS

    3rd Prize-Rs :5000/-

    0001 0063 0150 1105 1564
    1940 1942 2156 3919 4289
    4981 5240 5496 5966 6006
    6526 8068 8139 8140 8283
    8433 9920 9928

    4th Prize-Rs :2000/-

    0062 2344 2984 3176 3512
    3802 4193 5988 7760 7945
    8813 9341

    5th Prize-Rs :1000/-

    0417 0871 1027 2134 2245
    2589 3641 4468 4853 5150
    5563 5659 5985 7390 7901
    8357 8545 8693 8755 8811
    8992 9068 9197 9778

    6th Prize-Rs :500/-

    0035 0241 0256 0265 0353
    0412 0524 0608 0631 0648
    0726 0914 1044 1272 1405
    1499 1508 1892 2049 2054
    2098 2115 2343 2396 2542
    2585 2636 2759 2762 3265
    3316 3352 3367 3418 3551
    3621 3791 3819 3995 4176
    4211 4240 4277 4610 4715
    4831 5085 5101 5174 5214
    5526 5878 5972 6000 6019
    6201 6230 6236 6245 6290
    6394 6490 6543 6618 6651
    6931 7020 7154 7189 7264
    7270 7363 7493 7594 7639
    7699 7845 8334 8359 8400
    8430 8573 8583 9054 9055
    9172 9327 9380 9606 9622
    9657 9773 9790 9857 9983
    9993

    7th Prize-Rs :100/-

    0296 0375 0389 0569 0761
    0798 0868 0883 1093 1100
    1114 1143 1234 1313 1341
    1466 1510 1572 1593 1697
    1718 1897 1904 1936 2000
    2007 2057 2059 2293 2299
    2318 2510 2533 2696 2771
    2792 2802 2820 2835 2908
    2926 2978 3102 3221 3272
    3320 3344 3399 3517 3767
    3870 3942 3955 4128 4161
    4167 4217 4293 4322 4347
    4567 4612 4807 4821 4867
    4869 4938 4976 5064 5119
    5164 5401 5580 5660 5745
    5842 5946 6032 6043 6044
    6086 6102 6373 6382 6444
    6495 6540 6757 6828 6879
    7061 7246 7380 7466 7476
    7515 7531 7835 8020 8053
    8111 8136 8372 8380 8391
    8451 8478 8593 8624 8692
    8880 8914 8925 8933 9073
    9089 9360 9501 9531 9605
    9612 9702 9735 9838 9869
    9900

    The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

    ഇവിടെ പോസ്റ്റു ചെയ്യുന്ന അഭിപ്രായങ്ങൾ മലയാള മനോരമയുടേതല്ല. അഭിപ്രായങ്ങളുടെ പൂർണ ഉത്തരവാദിത്തം രചയിതാവിനായിരിക്കും. കേന്ദ്ര സർക്കാരിന്റെ ഐടി നയപ്രകാരം വ്യക്തി, സമുദായം, മതം, രാജ്യം എന്നിവയ്ക്കെതിരായി അധിക്ഷേപങ്ങളും അശ്ലീല പദപ്രയോഗങ്ങളും നടത്തുന്നത് ശിക്ഷാർഹമായ കുറ്റമാണ്. ഇത്തരം അഭിപ്രായ പ്രകടനത്തിന് നിയമനടപടി കൈക്കൊള്ളുന്നതാണ്.
