ഫിഫ്റ്റി ഫിഫ്റ്റി ലോട്ടറി FF 66 നറുക്കെടുപ്പ് ഫലം: Fifty-Fifty Lottery Results FF 66

ഫിഫ്റ്റി ഫിഫ്റ്റി ലോട്ടറി നറുക്കെടുപ്പ് ഫലം പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു. എല്ലാ ബുധനാഴ്ചകളിലും ഉച്ചയ്ക്ക് മൂന്ന് മണിക്കാണ് നറുക്കെടുപ്പ് നടക്കുക. ഒന്നാം സമ്മാനം ഒരുകോടി രൂപ. രണ്ടാം സമ്മാനം 10 ലക്ഷം രൂപ. 50 രൂപയാണ് ഭാഗ്യക്കുറിയുടെ വില. FIFTY-FIFTY LOTTERY NO.FF-66th DRAW held on:- 27/09/2023,3:00 PM AT GORKY BHAVAN, NEAR BAKERY JUNCTION, THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

1st Prize Rs :10000000/-

1) FO 435072 (THRISSUR)

Cons Prize-Rs :8000/-

FN 435072 FP 435072 FR 435072 FS 435072 FT 435072

FU 435072 FV 435072 FW 435072 FX 435072 FY 435072

FZ 435072

2nd Prize Rs :1000000/-

1) FZ 465535 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

FOR THE TICKETS ENDING WITH THE FOLLOWING NUMBERS

3rd Prize-Rs :5000/-

0001 0063 0150 1105 1564

1940 1942 2156 3919 4289

4981 5240 5496 5966 6006

6526 8068 8139 8140 8283

8433 9920 9928

4th Prize-Rs :2000/-

0062 2344 2984 3176 3512

3802 4193 5988 7760 7945

8813 9341

5th Prize-Rs :1000/-

0417 0871 1027 2134 2245

2589 3641 4468 4853 5150

5563 5659 5985 7390 7901

8357 8545 8693 8755 8811

8992 9068 9197 9778

6th Prize-Rs :500/-

0035 0241 0256 0265 0353

0412 0524 0608 0631 0648

0726 0914 1044 1272 1405

1499 1508 1892 2049 2054

2098 2115 2343 2396 2542

2585 2636 2759 2762 3265

3316 3352 3367 3418 3551

3621 3791 3819 3995 4176

4211 4240 4277 4610 4715

4831 5085 5101 5174 5214

5526 5878 5972 6000 6019

6201 6230 6236 6245 6290

6394 6490 6543 6618 6651

6931 7020 7154 7189 7264

7270 7363 7493 7594 7639

7699 7845 8334 8359 8400

8430 8573 8583 9054 9055

9172 9327 9380 9606 9622

9657 9773 9790 9857 9983

9993

7th Prize-Rs :100/-

0296 0375 0389 0569 0761

0798 0868 0883 1093 1100

1114 1143 1234 1313 1341

1466 1510 1572 1593 1697

1718 1897 1904 1936 2000

2007 2057 2059 2293 2299

2318 2510 2533 2696 2771

2792 2802 2820 2835 2908

2926 2978 3102 3221 3272

3320 3344 3399 3517 3767

3870 3942 3955 4128 4161

4167 4217 4293 4322 4347

4567 4612 4807 4821 4867

4869 4938 4976 5064 5119

5164 5401 5580 5660 5745

5842 5946 6032 6043 6044

6086 6102 6373 6382 6444

6495 6540 6757 6828 6879

7061 7246 7380 7466 7476

7515 7531 7835 8020 8053

8111 8136 8372 8380 8391

8451 8478 8593 8624 8692

8880 8914 8925 8933 9073

9089 9360 9501 9531 9605

9612 9702 9735 9838 9869

9900

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.