സുവർണ കേരളം ലോട്ടറി SK-5 നറുക്കെടുപ്പ് ഫലം: Suvarna Keralam Lottery Results SK-5
സുവർണ കേരളം ലോട്ടറി നറുക്കെടുപ്പ് ഫലം പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു. എല്ലാ വെള്ളിയാഴ്ചകളിലും ഉച്ചയ്ക്ക് 2 മണിക്കാണ് നറുക്കെടുപ്പ് നടക്കുക. ഒന്നാം സമ്മാനം ഒരു കോടി രൂപ. രണ്ടാം സമ്മാനം 30 ലക്ഷം രൂപ. 25 ലക്ഷം രൂപയാണ് മൂന്നാം സമ്മാനം. 50 രൂപയാണ് ഭാഗ്യക്കുറിയുടെ വില.
1st Prize Rs :10000000/- 1) RB 325948 (PAYYANUR) Cons Prize-Rs :5000/- RA 325948 RC 325948 RD 325948 RE 325948 RF 325948 RG 325948 RH 325948 RJ 325948 RK 325948 RL 325948 RM 325948
2nd Prize Rs :3000000/- 1) RE 321507 (THIRUR)
3rd Prize Rs :2500000/- 1) RB 309410 (NEYYATTINKARA)
4th Prize Rs :1500000/- 1) RE 290291 (THIRUR)
5th Prize Rs :100000/- 1) RA 823813 (ALAPPUZHA)
2) RB 809771 (VADAKARA)
3) RC 263758 (WAYANADU)
4) RD 583961 (IRINJALAKUDA)
5) RE 135580 (CHITTUR)
6) RF 899907 (PATTAMBI)
7) RG 297087 (KATTAPPANA)
8) RH 429876 (KOZHIKKODE)
9) RJ 709614 (ADIMALY)
10) RK 405288 (KANNUR)
11) RL 507573 (KAYAMKULAM)
12) RM 752666 (NEYYATTINKARA)
FOR THE TICKETS ENDING WITH THE FOLLOWING NUMBERS
6th Prize-Rs :5000/- 0896 1878 2021 2311 2437
2711 3302 3737 3836 4561
4572 6063 6554 7410 7549
8510 8576 8618
7th Prize-Rs :1000/-
0298 1088 1127 1264 1929
2366 2428 2448 3301 3876
4229 4644 4924 4969 5139
5398 5439 5481 6780 6866
6994 7211 7523 7710 7812
7985 8242 8362 8920 9589
8th Prize-Rs :500/-
0001 0018 0038 0334 0492
0541 0683 0703 0786 0828
0910 0923 1045 1084 1404
1483 1508 1564 1838 2066
2080 2589 2639 2672 2862
2892 2902 3076 3117 3158
3210 3285 3441 3513 3569
3618 3769 3789 3812 3821
3908 3912 3985 4028 4202
4306 4392 4434 4470 4483
4495 4497 4779 4860 4875
5137 5194 5215 5317 5339
5375 5861 6061 6109 6281
6328 6348 6393 6420 6435
6533 6613 6997 7056 7116
7226 7237 7397 7500 7649
7716 7822 7826 7895 8011
8132 8168 8353 8458 8498
8505 8526 8560 8596 8619
8648 8770 9034 9082 9200
9287 9312 9414 9481 9555
9571 9577 9913
9th Prize-Rs :100/-
0041 0077 0114 0139 0177
0357 0419 0498 0501 0534
0557 0619 0635 0659 0664
0681 0814 0858 0928 0963
0985 1007 1018 1029 1079
1175 1215 1249 1365 1416
1548 1550 1798 1815 1840
1857 1884 1909 1911 1979
2007 2038 2053 2095 2164
2198 2202 2332 2400 2470
2525 2565 2580 2617 2652
2670 2729 2745 2776 2796
2816 2974 3051 3063 3120
3195 3399 3429 3514 3573
3688 3729 3842 3843 3928
4031 4041 4089 4091 4110
4142 4151 4165 4240 4271
4280 4300 4345 4373 4417
4630 4707 4740 4841 4847
4861 4868 4882 4899 4928
4958 4965 5000 5043 5068
5134 5138 5143 5272 5422
5438 5526 5538 5681 5715
5718 5831 5875 5955 5991
5993 6019 6024 6080 6174
6199 6290 6424 6515 6667
6740 6745 6801 6896 6927
6932 6954 6982 7051 7052
7067 7128 7276 7285 7293
7407 7444 7446 7512 7527
7613 7661 7669 7744 7779
7982 8026 8136 8228 8263
8295 8320 8365 8462 8468
8552 8642 8668 8692 8731
8739 8806 8819 8824 8846
8857 8861 8915 8921 8932
9147 9269 9276 9303 9309
9395 9403 9461 9500 9600
9607 9684 9734 9891 9931
9947 9975 9995
10th Prize-Rs :50/-
0017 0037 0054 0100 0120
0217 0228 0235 0270 0297
0332 0349 0361 0365 0551
0558 0580 0633 0660 0667
0693 0721 0734 0846 0869
0950 1024 1096 1202 1216
1244 1248 1278 1322 1350
1359 1400 1421 1450 1481
1487 1509 1578 1646 1754
1771 1828 1864 1872 1917
1925 1989 1999 2050 2088
2089 2101 2194 2217 2260
2443 2480 2491 2494 2575
2607 2615 2625 2749 2762
2804 2942 3037 3044 3049
3064 3101 3108 3110 3124
3147 3163 3167 3171 3199
3222 3241 3273 3289 3388
3390 3418 3440 3581 3590
3627 3728 3743 3761 3856
3946 3963 3971 3976 4111
4176 4183 4232 4237 4261
4277 4397 4401 4411 4448
4456 4503 4504 4566 4579
4611 4654 4673 4715 4762
4763 4770 4771 4782 4876
4907 4964 5027 5065 5091
5123 5127 5170 5202 5211
5228 5265 5274 5288 5297
5305 5314 5361 5430 5466
5468 5497 5570 5651 5704
5743 5755 5919 6040 6048
6151 6173 6181 6238 6312
6379 6453 6461 6506 6521
6572 6612 6701 6709 6711
6716 6773 6777 6806 6810
6816 6843 6874 6899 6960
6991 7003 7050 7058 7171
7196 7263 7337 7363 7399
7479 7552 7556 7601 7698
7711 7712 7715 7778 7803
7845 7856 7866 7934 7939
7949 7956 7966 7981 8032
8037 8054 8067 8107 8220
8250 8274 8318 8351 8359
8499 8533 8538 8542 8579
8722 8759 8851 8901 8933
8954 8958 8985 9003 9024
9115 9133 9240 9277 9428
9489 9575 9605 9617 9659
9712 9925.
The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 90 days.