സുവർണ കേരളം ലോട്ടറി നറുക്കെടുപ്പ് ഫലം പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു. എല്ലാ വെള്ളിയാഴ്ചകളിലും ഉച്ചയ്ക്ക് 2 മണിക്കാണ് നറുക്കെടുപ്പ് നടക്കുക. ഒന്നാം സമ്മാനം ഒരു കോടി രൂപ. രണ്ടാം സമ്മാനം 30 ലക്ഷം രൂപ. 25 ലക്ഷം രൂപയാണ് മൂന്നാം സമ്മാനം. 50 രൂപയാണ് ഭാഗ്യക്കുറിയുടെ വില.

1st Prize Rs :10000000/- 1) RB 325948 (PAYYANUR) Cons Prize-Rs :5000/- RA 325948 RC 325948 RD 325948 RE 325948 RF 325948 RG 325948 RH 325948 RJ 325948 RK 325948 RL 325948 RM 325948

2nd Prize Rs :3000000/- 1) RE 321507 (THIRUR)

3rd Prize Rs :2500000/- 1) RB 309410 (NEYYATTINKARA)

4th Prize Rs :1500000/- 1) RE 290291 (THIRUR)

5th Prize Rs :100000/- 1) RA 823813 (ALAPPUZHA)

2) RB 809771 (VADAKARA)

3) RC 263758 (WAYANADU)

4) RD 583961 (IRINJALAKUDA)

5) RE 135580 (CHITTUR)

6) RF 899907 (PATTAMBI)

7) RG 297087 (KATTAPPANA)

8) RH 429876 (KOZHIKKODE)

9) RJ 709614 (ADIMALY)

10) RK 405288 (KANNUR)

11) RL 507573 (KAYAMKULAM)

12) RM 752666 (NEYYATTINKARA)

FOR THE TICKETS ENDING WITH THE FOLLOWING NUMBERS

6th Prize-Rs :5000/- 0896 1878 2021 2311 2437

2711 3302 3737 3836 4561

4572 6063 6554 7410 7549

8510 8576 8618

7th Prize-Rs :1000/-

0298 1088 1127 1264 1929

2366 2428 2448 3301 3876

4229 4644 4924 4969 5139

5398 5439 5481 6780 6866

6994 7211 7523 7710 7812

7985 8242 8362 8920 9589

8th Prize-Rs :500/-

0001 0018 0038 0334 0492

0541 0683 0703 0786 0828

0910 0923 1045 1084 1404

1483 1508 1564 1838 2066

2080 2589 2639 2672 2862

2892 2902 3076 3117 3158

3210 3285 3441 3513 3569

3618 3769 3789 3812 3821

3908 3912 3985 4028 4202

4306 4392 4434 4470 4483

4495 4497 4779 4860 4875

5137 5194 5215 5317 5339

5375 5861 6061 6109 6281

6328 6348 6393 6420 6435

6533 6613 6997 7056 7116

7226 7237 7397 7500 7649

7716 7822 7826 7895 8011

8132 8168 8353 8458 8498

8505 8526 8560 8596 8619

8648 8770 9034 9082 9200

9287 9312 9414 9481 9555

9571 9577 9913

9th Prize-Rs :100/-

0041 0077 0114 0139 0177

0357 0419 0498 0501 0534

0557 0619 0635 0659 0664

0681 0814 0858 0928 0963

0985 1007 1018 1029 1079

1175 1215 1249 1365 1416

1548 1550 1798 1815 1840

1857 1884 1909 1911 1979

2007 2038 2053 2095 2164

2198 2202 2332 2400 2470

2525 2565 2580 2617 2652

2670 2729 2745 2776 2796

2816 2974 3051 3063 3120

3195 3399 3429 3514 3573

3688 3729 3842 3843 3928

4031 4041 4089 4091 4110

4142 4151 4165 4240 4271

4280 4300 4345 4373 4417

4630 4707 4740 4841 4847

4861 4868 4882 4899 4928

4958 4965 5000 5043 5068

5134 5138 5143 5272 5422

5438 5526 5538 5681 5715

5718 5831 5875 5955 5991

5993 6019 6024 6080 6174

6199 6290 6424 6515 6667

6740 6745 6801 6896 6927

6932 6954 6982 7051 7052

7067 7128 7276 7285 7293

7407 7444 7446 7512 7527

7613 7661 7669 7744 7779

7982 8026 8136 8228 8263

8295 8320 8365 8462 8468

8552 8642 8668 8692 8731

8739 8806 8819 8824 8846

8857 8861 8915 8921 8932

9147 9269 9276 9303 9309

9395 9403 9461 9500 9600

9607 9684 9734 9891 9931

9947 9975 9995

10th Prize-Rs :50/-

0017 0037 0054 0100 0120

0217 0228 0235 0270 0297

0332 0349 0361 0365 0551

0558 0580 0633 0660 0667

0693 0721 0734 0846 0869

0950 1024 1096 1202 1216

1244 1248 1278 1322 1350

1359 1400 1421 1450 1481

1487 1509 1578 1646 1754

1771 1828 1864 1872 1917

1925 1989 1999 2050 2088

2089 2101 2194 2217 2260

2443 2480 2491 2494 2575

2607 2615 2625 2749 2762

2804 2942 3037 3044 3049

3064 3101 3108 3110 3124

3147 3163 3167 3171 3199

3222 3241 3273 3289 3388

3390 3418 3440 3581 3590

3627 3728 3743 3761 3856

3946 3963 3971 3976 4111

4176 4183 4232 4237 4261

4277 4397 4401 4411 4448

4456 4503 4504 4566 4579

4611 4654 4673 4715 4762

4763 4770 4771 4782 4876

4907 4964 5027 5065 5091

5123 5127 5170 5202 5211

5228 5265 5274 5288 5297

5305 5314 5361 5430 5466

5468 5497 5570 5651 5704

5743 5755 5919 6040 6048

6151 6173 6181 6238 6312

6379 6453 6461 6506 6521

6572 6612 6701 6709 6711

6716 6773 6777 6806 6810

6816 6843 6874 6899 6960

6991 7003 7050 7058 7171

7196 7263 7337 7363 7399

7479 7552 7556 7601 7698

7711 7712 7715 7778 7803

7845 7856 7866 7934 7939

7949 7956 7966 7981 8032

8037 8054 8067 8107 8220

8250 8274 8318 8351 8359

8499 8533 8538 8542 8579

8722 8759 8851 8901 8933

8954 8958 8985 9003 9024

9115 9133 9240 9277 9428

9489 9575 9605 9617 9659

9712 9925.

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 90 days.