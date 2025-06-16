ഭാഗ്യതാര ലോട്ടറി നറുക്കെടുപ്പ് ഫലം പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു. എല്ലാ തിങ്കളാഴ്ചകളിലും ഉച്ചകഴിഞ്ഞ് 2 മണിക്കാണ് നറുക്കെടുപ്പ് നടക്കുക. ഒന്നാം സമ്മാനം ഒരു കോടി രൂപ. രണ്ടാം സമ്മാനം 75 ലക്ഷം രൂപ. 50 രൂപയാണ് ഭാഗ്യക്കുറിയുടെ വില. BHAGYATHARA LOTTERY NO.BT-7th DRAW held on:- 16/06/2025,3:00 PM AT GORKY BHAVAN, NEAR BAKERY JUNCTION, THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

1st Prize Rs :10000000/- 1) BM 109153 (MOOVATTUPUZHA)

Cons Prize-Rs :5000/-

BA 109153 BB 109153 BC 109153 BD 109153 BE 109153

BF 109153 BG 109153 BH 109153 BJ 109153 BK 109153

BL 109153

2nd Prize Rs :3000000/- 1) BB 738758 (PALAKKAD)

3rd Prize Rs :500000/- 1) BG 105683 (KAYAMKULAM)

FOR THE TICKETS ENDING WITH THE FOLLOWING NUMBERS

4th Prize-Rs :5000/-

0113 0710 1645 3285 3471

3914 3939 4054 4316 4482

5338 5855 6001 6052 6093

7928 7970 8436 9864 9935

5th Prize-Rs :2000/-

4153 5143 5337 5547 7541

9937

6th Prize-Rs :1000/-

0153 0233 0646 1054 1809

2330 2552 2825 2961 3039

3217 3318 3461 3469 3475

3759 4501 4710 4901 6047

7114 7198 7271 7536 7602

7820 8064 8446 9197 9929

7th Prize-Rs :500/-

0132 0202 0418 0440 0865

0883 0945 0974 1035 1086

1253 1551 1590 1879 2186

2194 2200 2211 2411 2487

2758 2796 2812 2922 2969

3008 3022 3543 3613 3813

3841 3878 4181 4406 4617

4667 5351 5677 5681 5683

5920 6192 6331 6558 6622

6689 6759 7046 7054 7067

7156 7293 7338 7390 7410

7600 7603 7858 7976 8001

8096 8209 8379 8421 8716

8786 8897 8960 9086 9422

9428 9461 9514 9802 9914

9917

8th Prize-Rs :200/-

0055 0057 0096 0247 0249

0665 0680 0742 0772 0880

0953 0960 1125 1241 1309

1397 1403 1479 1558 1660

1672 1732 1899 1932 1986

2179 2343 2677 2851 2855

2866 2976 3120 3531 3550

3591 3596 3655 3677 3768

3831 3840 3953 4057 4102

4108 4478 4657 4663 4727

4736 4821 4835 5012 5181

5283 5445 5491 5606 5880

5913 5931 5950 6102 6128

6195 6367 6456 6687 6988

7010 7057 7138 7288 7567

7605 7611 7628 7655 7740

7855 7892 7949 8079 8452

8522 8718 9027 9303 9343

9478 9594 9816 9851

9th Prize-Rs :100/-

0179 0262 0295 0430 0616

0681 0763 0958 0962 0978

1076 1156 1179 1260 1310

1427 1454 1543 1593 1653

1678 1847 1928 1959 2049

2271 2399 2447 2474 2592

2760 2788 2814 2983 2990

3091 3163 3272 3290 3351

3412 3437 3515 3643 3685

3760 3850 3925 3972 4211

4223 4394 4417 4580 4661

4682 4810 4875 4910 4994

5192 5198 5275 5291 5295

5405 5704 5744 5788 5817

5843 5929 5949 5993 6042

6060 6177 6188 6211 6218

6246 6264 6279 6403 6483

6550 6624 6673 6800 6811

6855 6858 6869 6919 6941

6948 6958 7097 7170 7189

7218 7243 7253 7311 7369

7456 7615 7645 7687 7711

7741 7773 7838 7912 7991

8048 8150 8160 8171 8236

8346 8372 8386 8426 8433

8519 8547 8662 8847 9022

9051 9096 9180 9256 9267

9300 9376 9454 9583 9682

9763 9919 9944 9947

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 90 days.