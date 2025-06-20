സുവർണ കേരളം ലോട്ടറി SK-8 നറുക്കെടുപ്പ് ഫലം: Suvarna Keralam Lottery Results SK-8
സുവർണ കേരളം ലോട്ടറി നറുക്കെടുപ്പ് ഫലം പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു. എല്ലാ വെള്ളിയാഴ്ചകളിലും ഉച്ചയ്ക്ക് 2 മണിക്കാണ് നറുക്കെടുപ്പ് നടക്കുക. ഒന്നാം സമ്മാനം ഒരു കോടി രൂപ. രണ്ടാം സമ്മാനം 30 ലക്ഷം രൂപ. 25 ലക്ഷം രൂപയാണ് മൂന്നാം സമ്മാനം. 50 രൂപയാണ് ഭാഗ്യക്കുറിയുടെ വില. SUVARNA KERALAM LOTTERY NO.SK-8th DRAW held on:- 20/06/2025,3:00 PM AT GORKY BHAVAN, NEAR BAKERY JUNCTION, THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
1st Prize Rs :10000000/- 1) RP 181790 (THRISSUR)
Cons Prize-Rs :5000/-
RN 181790 RO 181790 RR 181790 RS 181790 RT 181790
RU 181790 RV 181790 RW 181790 RX 181790 RY 181790
RZ 181790
2nd Prize Rs :3000000/- 1) RR 738250 (ATTINGAL)
3rd Prize Rs :500000/- 1) RZ 235226 (PALAKKAD)
FOR THE TICKETS ENDING WITH THE FOLLOWING NUMBERS
4th Prize-Rs :5000/-
0192 1849 2260 2348 2370
2704 3344 4278 4549 6235
6559 6610 7213 7349 8057
8466 8626 8765 9048 9310
5th Prize-Rs :2000/-
0852 3011 3398 6067 6123
8972
6th Prize-Rs :1000/-
0035 0254 0741 0779 1296
1476 1556 2046 2364 2398
2474 2493 2575 4109 4516
4693 4897 4912 5104 5436
6040 6593 6652 6931 7348
7424 7525 7540 7670 8244
7th Prize-Rs :500/-
0033 0251 0380 0597 0651
0720 0893 0947 0949 0955
1099 1199 1393 1537 1936
1956 2003 2436 2489 2562
2758 2813 2833 2929 3053
3058 3077 4072 4140 4182
4209 4366 4400 4608 4669
4670 4701 4716 4858 5018
5165 5514 5832 5857 6044
6092 6780 6851 7013 7144
7308 7351 7396 7428 7455
7520 7625 7676 7800 7817
7836 7871 7885 8097 8230
8345 8374 8622 8814 8968
9370 9559 9667 9701 9727
9971
8th Prize-Rs :200/-
0077 0246 0444 0499 0527
0627 0661 0764 1022 1206
1300 1743 1797 1830 1921
1948 1960 1968 2045 2214
2265 2347 2516 2601 2602
2753 2976 3051 3054 3108
3276 3312 3498 3562 3597
3643 3665 4016 4017 4390
4415 4429 4528 4637 4768
4812 4817 4846 4855 4920
4953 5126 5225 5450 5566
5757 5768 5861 5966 6038
6157 6188 6231 6275 6705
6771 6826 6901 7131 7338
7358 7531 7680 7840 7875
7922 8210 8218 8280 8287
8329 8375 8453 8643 8963
9028 9037 9423 9518 9665
9927 9928
9th Prize-Rs :100/-
0075 0188 0267 0337 0432
0695 0696 0713 0796 0858
0915 0976 1207 1242 1243
1362 1472 1479 1506 1628
1641 1725 1824 1826 1965
2053 2088 2123 2150 2189
2202 2225 2280 2356 2366
2387 2507 2716 2732 2746
2763 2804 2917 2986 3026
3056 3076 3254 3287 3370
3437 3457 3800 3846 3847
3932 4044 4070 4125 4126
4380 4407 4539 4777 4811
4866 4870 4968 4975 5027
5043 5093 5181 5302 5341
5461 5550 5657 5674 5683
5722 5801 5877 5971 6194
6251 6304 6344 6345 6357
6491 6573 6579 6625 6656
6676 6836 7019 7067 7095
7106 7284 7440 7511 7543
7586 7636 7637 7657 7744
7783 7844 7868 7886 7936
7976 8014 8024 8032 8089
8356 8371 8447 8512 8532
8576 8589 8604 8773 8806
8850 8901 9060 9156 9181
9368 9376 9556 9688 9695
9789 9809 9835 9943
The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 90 days.