സുവർണ കേരളം ലോട്ടറി നറുക്കെടുപ്പ് ഫലം പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു. എല്ലാ വെള്ളിയാഴ്ചകളിലും ഉച്ചയ്ക്ക് 2 മണിക്കാണ് നറുക്കെടുപ്പ് നടക്കുക. ഒന്നാം സമ്മാനം ഒരു കോടി രൂപ. രണ്ടാം സമ്മാനം 30 ലക്ഷം രൂപ. 25 ലക്ഷം രൂപയാണ് മൂന്നാം സമ്മാനം. 50 രൂപയാണ് ഭാഗ്യക്കുറിയുടെ വില. SUVARNA KERALAM LOTTERY NO.SK-8th DRAW held on:- 20/06/2025,3:00 PM AT GORKY BHAVAN, NEAR BAKERY JUNCTION, THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

1st Prize Rs :10000000/- 1) RP 181790 (THRISSUR)

Cons Prize-Rs :5000/-

RN 181790 RO 181790 RR 181790 RS 181790 RT 181790

RU 181790 RV 181790 RW 181790 RX 181790 RY 181790

RZ 181790

2nd Prize Rs :3000000/- 1) RR 738250 (ATTINGAL)

3rd Prize Rs :500000/- 1) RZ 235226 (PALAKKAD)

FOR THE TICKETS ENDING WITH THE FOLLOWING NUMBERS

4th Prize-Rs :5000/-

0192 1849 2260 2348 2370

2704 3344 4278 4549 6235

6559 6610 7213 7349 8057

8466 8626 8765 9048 9310

5th Prize-Rs :2000/-

0852 3011 3398 6067 6123

8972

6th Prize-Rs :1000/-

0035 0254 0741 0779 1296

1476 1556 2046 2364 2398

2474 2493 2575 4109 4516

4693 4897 4912 5104 5436

6040 6593 6652 6931 7348

7424 7525 7540 7670 8244

7th Prize-Rs :500/-

0033 0251 0380 0597 0651

0720 0893 0947 0949 0955

1099 1199 1393 1537 1936

1956 2003 2436 2489 2562

2758 2813 2833 2929 3053

3058 3077 4072 4140 4182

4209 4366 4400 4608 4669

4670 4701 4716 4858 5018

5165 5514 5832 5857 6044

6092 6780 6851 7013 7144

7308 7351 7396 7428 7455

7520 7625 7676 7800 7817

7836 7871 7885 8097 8230

8345 8374 8622 8814 8968

9370 9559 9667 9701 9727

9971

8th Prize-Rs :200/-

0077 0246 0444 0499 0527

0627 0661 0764 1022 1206

1300 1743 1797 1830 1921

1948 1960 1968 2045 2214

2265 2347 2516 2601 2602

2753 2976 3051 3054 3108

3276 3312 3498 3562 3597

3643 3665 4016 4017 4390

4415 4429 4528 4637 4768

4812 4817 4846 4855 4920

4953 5126 5225 5450 5566

5757 5768 5861 5966 6038

6157 6188 6231 6275 6705

6771 6826 6901 7131 7338

7358 7531 7680 7840 7875

7922 8210 8218 8280 8287

8329 8375 8453 8643 8963

9028 9037 9423 9518 9665

9927 9928

9th Prize-Rs :100/-

0075 0188 0267 0337 0432

0695 0696 0713 0796 0858

0915 0976 1207 1242 1243

1362 1472 1479 1506 1628

1641 1725 1824 1826 1965

2053 2088 2123 2150 2189

2202 2225 2280 2356 2366

2387 2507 2716 2732 2746

2763 2804 2917 2986 3026

3056 3076 3254 3287 3370

3437 3457 3800 3846 3847

3932 4044 4070 4125 4126

4380 4407 4539 4777 4811

4866 4870 4968 4975 5027

5043 5093 5181 5302 5341

5461 5550 5657 5674 5683

5722 5801 5877 5971 6194

6251 6304 6344 6345 6357

6491 6573 6579 6625 6656

6676 6836 7019 7067 7095

7106 7284 7440 7511 7543

7586 7636 7637 7657 7744

7783 7844 7868 7886 7936

7976 8014 8024 8032 8089

8356 8371 8447 8512 8532

8576 8589 8604 8773 8806

8850 8901 9060 9156 9181

9368 9376 9556 9688 9695

9789 9809 9835 9943

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 90 days.

