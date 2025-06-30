ഭാഗ്യതാര ലോട്ടറി നറുക്കെടുപ്പ് ഫലം പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു. എല്ലാ തിങ്കളാഴ്ചകളിലും ഉച്ചകഴിഞ്ഞ് 2 മണിക്കാണ് നറുക്കെടുപ്പ് നടക്കുക. ഒന്നാം സമ്മാനം ഒരു കോടി രൂപ. 30 ലക്ഷം രൂപയാണ് രണ്ടാം സമ്മാനം. മൂന്നാം സമ്മാനം 5 ലക്ഷം രൂപ. 50 രൂപയാണ് ഭാഗ്യക്കുറിയുടെ വില. BHAGYATHARA LOTTERY NO.BT-9th DRAW held on:- 30/06/2025,3:00 PM AT GORKY BHAVAN, NEAR BAKERY JUNCTION, THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

1st Prize Rs :10000000/- 1) BL 138974 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

Cons Prize-Rs :5000/-

BA 138974 BB 138974 BC 138974 BD 138974 BE 138974

BF 138974 BG 138974 BH 138974 BJ 138974 BK 138974

BM 138974

2nd Prize Rs :3000000/- 1) BH 952828 (KATTAPPANA)

3rd Prize Rs :500000/- 1) BE 405940 (ERNAKULAM)

FOR THE TICKETS ENDING WITH THE FOLLOWING NUMBERS

4th Prize-Rs :5000/-

0352 0498 0804 1042 1163

1555 2202 2275 2289 2974

3791 4164 4554 5261 5373

5541 5755 6233 7059 7179

5th Prize-Rs :2000/-

0673 2171 2394 3897 5080

7315

6th Prize-Rs :1000/-

0145 0276 0292 0439 0507

0874 0928 1283 1677 1850

1913 3598 4390 4679 4745

5042 5159 5188 5229 5302

5376 6445 6679 6834 7418

8212 8789 9079 9264 9362

7th Prize-Rs :500/-

0077 0135 0197 0223 0427

0562 0824 0828 1158 1327

1342 1540 1541 2099 2115

2529 2534 2544 2781 3005

3132 3180 3225 3226 3479

3510 3572 3806 3917 4278

4480 4522 4526 4530 4923

4931 4995 5081 5555 5589

5716 5789 5940 5960 6079

6239 6277 6305 6378 6412

6722 7006 7037 7112 7279

7338 7408 7425 7479 7666

7681 7816 7890 7970 8273

8463 8514 8639 9152 9351

9548 9582 9613 9667 9898

9965

8th Prize-Rs :200/-

0045 0586 0674 0821 1055

1077 1237 1477 1604 1741

1812 1942 2204 2213 2382

2818 2835 2988 3091 3342

3397 3404 3493 3514 3550

3600 3637 3871 3910 3920

3950 3964 3969 3988 4051

4335 4367 4403 4672 4734

4757 4840 4893 4901 4914

5186 5218 5352 5420 5451

5730 5767 5800 5881 5994

6278 6286 6451 6454 6457

6526 6789 6861 7061 7240

7266 7354 7445 7709 7769

7844 7903 7987 8012 8065

8162 8175 8189 8190 8277

8287 8321 8403 8620 8871

8937 9147 9166 9242 9274

9771 9931 9959 9975

9th Prize-Rs :100/-

0015 0069 0090 0115 0240

0259 0381 0454 0577 0623

0800 0808 0860 0932 1073

1206 1422 1526 1552 1630

1659 1728 1770 1792 1880

2091 2109 2123 2156 2354

2444 2476 2511 2611 2713

2850 2872 2941 2956 3182

3251 3423 3644 3651 3934

4050 4263 4323 4330 4349

4434 4627 4735 4813 4848

4976 4990 5075 5105 5118

5146 5163 5172 5274 5358

5368 5384 5556 5633 5657

5806 5842 5875 5882 5927

5964 5975 6007 6125 6135

6308 6347 6373 6390 6479

6556 6613 6659 6662 6786

6800 7072 7134 7137 7157

7159 7192 7363 7402 7423

7447 7462 7465 7467 7511

7521 7545 7579 7593 7613

7662 7715 7818 7920 8008

8063 8138 8198 8254 8256

8323 8399 8422 8497 8584

8602 8642 8816 8831 8851

8896 8924 9002 9020 9301

9319 9336 9495 9500 9509

9736 9814 9877 9972

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 90 days.