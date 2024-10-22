സ്ഫോടനത്തിന് പിന്നാലെ ഡൽഹി നഗരത്തിൽ സുരക്ഷ കൂട്ടി
ന്യൂഡൽഹി ∙ രോഹിണി സിആർപിഎഫ് സ്കൂളിനു സമീപത്തെ സ്ഫോടനത്തിനു പിന്നാലെ, റെയിൽവേ പ്രൊട്ടക്ഷൻ ഫോഴ്സും ഗവൺമെന്റ് റെയിൽവേ പൊലീസും ചേർന്ന് എല്ലാ റെയിൽവേ സ്റ്റേഷനുകളിലും പട്രോളിങ് ശക്തമാക്കി. ഉത്സവകാലം കൂടി കണക്കിലെടുത്താണിത്.അട്ടിമറി സാധ്യത കണക്കിലെടുത്ത് റെയിൽവേ ട്രാക്കിലും പരിശോധന നടത്തുന്നുണ്ട്. തിരക്കേറിയ മാർക്കറ്റുകളിലും പൊലീസ് പട്രോളിങ്ങുണ്ട്. ചാന്ദ്നി ചൗക്ക്, ആസാദ്പുർ, ഗാസിപ്പുർ മാർക്കറ്റുകളിലും സുരക്ഷ ശക്തമാക്കിയെന്നു പൊലീസ് അറിയിച്ചു. ഉച്ചയ്ക്ക് 12 മുതൽ രാത്രി 8 വരെ സദർ ബസാറിൽ ലോഡിങ്ങും അൺലോഡിങ്ങും നിരോധിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്.
In response to a recent explosion near a CRPF school in Rohini, Delhi, authorities have significantly enhanced security protocols across railway stations and bustling markets in anticipation of the upcoming festive season. The heightened measures encompass intensified patrolling by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) at railway stations, meticulous inspections of railway tracks to avert potential sabotage attempts, and increased police presence in crowded markets like Chandni Chowk, Azadpur, and Ghazipur. Furthermore, restrictions on loading and unloading activities have been imposed in Sadar Bazar during peak hours.
