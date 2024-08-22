നിങ്ങളുടെ ആത്മവിശ്വാസത്തെ വിളിച്ചറിയിക്കുന്ന ഒന്നാണ് നിങ്ങളുടെ ശരീരഭാഷ എന്നോർക്കണം. നിങ്ങളുടെ നിൽപ്പും നോട്ടവും നടപ്പും ഇരിപ്പും കയ്യുടെ ചലനങ്ങളും മുഖത്തെ ഭാവങ്ങളും നിങ്ങളെ അളക്കാൻ സഹായകമാണ്. പ്രസാദാത്മകവും ഊർജസ്വലവുമാവണം ശരീരഭാഷ.

ഹസ്തദാനം ചെയ്യുമ്പോൾ

അയഞ്ഞ മട്ടിലുള്ള ഹസ്തദാനം നിങ്ങളെക്കുറിച്ചുള്ള impression നഷ്ടപ്പെടുത്തും. കൈകൾക്ക് ബലം കൊടുത്ത് വേണം hand shake ചെയ്യാൻ. അമിത ബലമാവാതിരിക്കാനും ശ്രദ്ധിക്കണം. ആ സമയം നിങ്ങൾ അപരന്റെ കണ്ണുകളിലേക്ക് നോക്കുകയും പുഞ്ചിരിക്കുകയും വേണം. നടുവു നിവർന്നു നിൽക്കുകയും ഇരിക്കുകയും ചെയ്യുക. തോളുകൾ എപ്പോഴും ഉയർന്നു തന്നെയിരിക്കട്ടെ. ഔദ്യോഗികമായ പരിചയപ്പെടലിന് പുഞ്ചിരിയാണു വേണ്ടതെങ്കിൽ സൗഹൃദം പങ്കുവയ്ക്കുമ്പോൾ തുറന്നു ചിരിക്കാം. അപരന്റെ സംസാരത്തിൽ നമ്മൾ ശ്രദ്ധ പുലർത്തുന്നു എന്നു തോന്നിപ്പിക്കുന്ന രീതിയിൽ വേണം തലയുടെ ചലനങ്ങൾ. അമിതമായി തലകുലുക്കേണ്ട, ചെറിയ ചലനങ്ങൾ മതിയാകും. സംസാരത്തിനിടയിൽ ദൃഷ്ടി താഴേക്കാക്കുക, മുകളിലേക്കും വശങ്ങളിലേക്കും പായിക്കുക, ഇതൊന്നും സംഭവിക്കാതിരിക്കാൻ ജാഗ്രത വേണം.

Your body language speaks volumes about you. Good body language exudes confidence and the sight of a confident person is indeed one to behold. Body language includes your posture (sitting and standing positions), hand gestures, eye contact as well as your facial expressions. Follow these body language tips to make a great first impression.

Hanshake: In a corporate environment, a handshake is a great gesture to show interest I introducing one self to another person, A loose, sloppy handshake indicates low self- esteem and diffidence. The handshake should be firm, steady and accompanied by proper eye contact with the other person.

Posture: Even while sitting or standing, it is imperative to maintain proper posture. The back should be upright and shoulders pulled back.

Smile and nod Slightly: A smile is equal to a thousand words and helps to weave an instant connection between you and others. Nodding the head indicates that you are keenly interested and listening to the other person.

Make eye contact: Making good eye contact with the other person implies your interest in listening to the person. We often speculate that if someone does not look in to our eyes while talking or listening, he or she could be lying.



മറ്റുള്ളവരെ പരിചയപ്പെടുത്തുമ്പോൾ ‌

സാധാരണ ജീവിതത്തിൽ മിക്കവാറും നമുക്ക് പരിചയമുള്ള ഒരാളെ മറ്റൊരാൾക്ക് (കൂട്ടുകാർക്കോ ബന്ധുക്കൾക്കോ) പരിചയപ്പെടുത്തി കൊടുക്കേണ്ടതായി വരാം. ഉദാഹരണത്തിന് തോമസ് എന്റെ കൂട്ടുകാരനും ജോൺ എന്റെ ഒപ്പം ജോലി ചെയ്യുന്ന ആളും ആണെന്നു കരുതുക. ഇവിടെ ജോണിന് തോമസിന് പരിചയപ്പെടുത്തുന്നതിന്:

‘Thomas, this is my colleague John’

‘Thomas, meet my friend John’

‘Thomas, I would like you to meet my colleague John’ എന്നിങ്ങനെ പറയാം.

‘Pleased to meet you, John’

‘Nice to meet you, John’

തുടങ്ങിയ ഉപചാരവാക്കുകൾ തോമസിനു മറുപടിയായി പറയാം.

There will be many occasions where you will have to introduce one person to another. You will encounter this situation quite frequently at work. Let us explore the many ways to introduce one individual or a group to another.

Given below are various ways to introduce a friend to a colleague. In the series of dialogues, Mr. Thomas is your friend and Mr. John is the colleague.

You: Thomas, this is my Colleague John?

You: Thomas, meet my colleague John?

You: Thomas, I would like you to meet my colleague John

You: Thomas, have you met my colleague John?

In reply, Mr. Thomas can say: Mr. Thomas: Pleased to meet you, John!” or “Nice to meet you, John!

John can, in turn say : Mr. John: Nice to meet you, too, Thomas Or Hello Thomas!

Introducing clients to colleagues is also commonplace at work.

Given below an example:

You: Mr. Henry, I would like to introduce you to my colleague, Charles Mathews

Mr. Henry: How do you do Charles?

Mr. Charles: How do you do? (Alternatively, Nice to meet you, Pleased to meet you Mr. Henry, Good to meet you Mr. Henry etc. can be used)