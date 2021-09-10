Manoramaonline
    ദുരന്തമേഖലകളിൽ പ്രവർത്തിക്കാൻ ഡിസാസ്റ്റർ മാനേജ്മെന്റ് പഠനം

    ബി.എസ്. വാരിയർ

    ബി.എസ്. വാരിയർ

    career
    Representative Image. Photo Credit: By El Nariz/ Shutterstock.com
    ഭൂകമ്പം, വെള്ളപ്പൊക്കം, ചുഴലിക്കാറ്റ്, സൂനാമി, മലയിടിച്ചിൽ തുടങ്ങിയ പ്രകൃതിദുരന്തങ്ങൾ ഉണ്ടാകുമ്പോൾ അതിവേഗയിലൂടെ ജനങ്ങളുടെ ജീവനും സ്വത്തും സംരക്ഷിക്കാൻ വിശേഷപരിശീലനം നേടിയവരുടെ ആവശ്യമുണ്ട്. ദുരന്തനിവാരണ സംവിധാനങ്ങൾ രൂപകൽപന ചെയ്യുന്നതും അവയുടെ ഗുണനിലവാരം ഉറപ്പാക്കുന്നതും ഉത്തരവാദിത്തമേറിയ കൃത്യങ്ങളാണ്. സർക്കാർ, പൊതു, സ്വകാര്യ മേഖലകളെ ഏകോപിപ്പിച്ചു പ്രവർത്തിക്കാൻ അറിവും നൈപുണിയും മാത്രം പോരാ, ഉത്സാഹവും ചുറുചുറുക്കും ധൈര്യവും പെട്ടെന്നു തീരുമാനങ്ങളെടുക്കാനുള്ള കഴിവും കൂടിയേ തീരൂ. 

    വലിയ ചുമതലകൾ 

    അഗ്നിബാധ, ട്രെയിൻ/വിമാനാപകടം, പകർച്ചവ്യാധി വ്യാപനം, വലിയ തോതിലെ ഭക്ഷ്യവിഷബാധ, വിഷമദ്യദുരന്തം, വലിയ അക്രമസംഭവങ്ങൾ മുതലായ അത്യാഹിതങ്ങളെയും യുദ്ധക്കെടുതിയെയും നേരിടേണ്ടിവരും. ജനങ്ങളെ മാറ്റിപ്പാർപ്പിക്കുക, അടിയന്തരമായി റോഡോ പാലമോ നിർമിക്കുക, ആപത്തിൽപ്പെട്ടവർക്കും വെള്ളപ്പൊക്കത്തിലും മറ്റും കുടുങ്ങിയവർക്കും ഭക്ഷണവും ഔഷധവും വിതരണം ചെയ്യുക, തകർന്ന ആശയവിനിമയ സംവിധാനങ്ങൾ അടിയന്തര ആവശ്യത്തിനു പുനർനിർമിക്കുക തുടങ്ങിയവ അതിവേഗം ചെയ്യേണ്ടിവന്നേക്കാം. പല ഏജൻസികളെ ഏകോപിപ്പിക്കാൻ മാനേജ്മെന്റ്‌ സമ്പ്രദായങ്ങൾ ഫലപ്രദമായി ഉപയോഗിക്കണം.

    ദുരന്തനിവാരണംപോലെ പ്രധാനമാണു ദുരന്തങ്ങൾ ഒഴിവാക്കാനുള്ള മുൻകരുതൽ നടപടികളും. പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി തലവനായ നാഷനൽ ഡിസാസ്റ്റർ മാനേജ്മെന്റ് അതോറിറ്റി ദേശീയതലത്തിൽ ദുരന്തനിവാരപ്രവർത്തനങ്ങളുടെ ചുമതല നിർവഹിക്കുന്നു.

    പരിശീലനകേന്ദ്രങ്ങൾ

    ∙TISS: Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai: MSc/MA in Disaster Management for candidates with a Degree in Arts/Commerce/Medicine/Law/Nursing/Sciences/Engineering with 50% marks. 

    ∙Sikkim Manipal University of Health, Medical & Technological Sciences in association with the Indian Institute of Ecology & Environment: 2 year Master's in Disaster Mitigation for graduates in any discipline. 

    ∙PRT Institute of Post Graduate Environmental Education & Research: 2 year Master of Disaster Control to graduates (distance learning).

    ∙National Civil Defence College, Nagpur: Different programs in disaster relief management. 

    ∙Pune University: 6 month Certificate course for Plus Two candidates. 

    ∙Disaster Mitigation Institute, Ashram Road, Ahmedabad: Short term courses. 

    ഗവേഷണാവസരങ്ങൾ 

    ∙National Institute of Disaster New Delhi (കേന്ദ്ര ആഭ്യന്തര മന്ത്രാലയത്തിന്റെ നിയന്ത്രണത്തിൽ). 

    ∙The Disaster Management Institute, Arera Colony, Bhopal. 

    ∙The Centre for Disaster Management, Pune. 

    ∙Environment Protection Training & Research Institute, Hyderabad. 

    ∙National Information Center of Earthquake Engineering-IIT Kanpur. 

    English Summary: Disaster Management Education

    ഇവിടെ പോസ്റ്റു ചെയ്യുന്ന അഭിപ്രായങ്ങൾ മലയാള മനോരമയുടേതല്ല. അഭിപ്രായങ്ങളുടെ പൂർണ ഉത്തരവാദിത്തം രചയിതാവിനായിരിക്കും. കേന്ദ്ര സർക്കാരിന്റെ ഐടി നയപ്രകാരം വ്യക്തി, സമുദായം, മതം, രാജ്യം എന്നിവയ്ക്കെതിരായി അധിക്ഷേപങ്ങളും അശ്ലീല പദപ്രയോഗങ്ങളും നടത്തുന്നത് ശിക്ഷാർഹമായ കുറ്റമാണ്. ഇത്തരം അഭിപ്രായ പ്രകടനത്തിന് നിയമനടപടി കൈക്കൊള്ളുന്നതാണ്.
