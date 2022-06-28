ഇന്റർനാഷനൽ മോണ്ടിസോറി ടീച്ചർ ട്രെയിനിങ് ഡിപ്ലോമ, പിജി ഡിപ്ലോമ അപേക്ഷ ക്ഷണിക്കുന്നു

ബാംബിനോ ഇന്റർനാഷനൽ മോണ്ടിസോറി ട്രെയിനിങ് സെന്ററിന്റെ ഡിപ്ലോമ, പിജി ഡിപ്ലോമ കോഴ്സുകളിലേക്ക് അപേക്ഷ ക്ഷണിച്ചു. ഈ കോഴ്സുകൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കിയവർക്ക് ഇന്ത്യയിലും വിദേശത്തും ഉയർന്ന ശമ്പളത്തിൽ കെജി ടീച്ചർ, മോണ്ടിസോറി ടീച്ചർ, സെന്റർ ഹെഡ്, കോ ഓർഡിനേറ്റർ, പ്രീപ്രൈമറി സൂപ്പർവൈസർ എന്നീ ജോലികൾ ലഭിക്കും. +2 / ഡിഗ്രി അടിസ്ഥാന വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ യോഗ്യതയുള്ളവർക്ക് അപേക്ഷിക്കാം. ജെയിൻ യൂണിവേഴ്സിറ്റി, ഗ്ലോബൽ അക്കാദമി ഫോർ മോണ്ടിസോറി എജ്യുക്കേഷൻ (ബെംഗളൂരു) എന്നിവർ നൽകുന്ന ഡ്യൂവൽ സർട്ടിഫിക്കറ്റ് ആണ് ഈ കോഴ്സിന്റെ പ്രത്യേകത. മോണ്ടിസോറി മെറ്റീരിയൽസ് ഉപയോഗിച്ചുള്ള ട്രെയിനിങ്, കമ്യൂണിക്കേറ്റീവ് ഇംഗ്ലിഷ്, ഓഫിസ് മാനേജ്മെൻറ്, ഇന്റർവ്യൂ സ്കിൽസ് എന്നിവയിലുള്ള പ്രത്യേക പരിശീലനം, പ്ലേസ്മെന്റ് സെൽ ഇവ ഈ കോഴ്‌സിനെ മികവുറ്റതാക്കുന്നു.

അഡ്മിഷനും വിശദാംശങ്ങൾക്കും 9447948111, 9880133001 എന്നീ നമ്പറുകളിൽ വിളിക്കാം

അപേക്ഷ ലഭിക്കേണ്ട അവസാന തീയതി 15 ജൂലൈ 2022

ഈ കോഴ്സിനെപ്പറ്റിയുള്ള സൗജന്യ വെബിനാർ ജൂലൈ 2 ശനി വൈകിട്ട് 3 ന് നടക്കും. ഈ ഓൺലൈൻ സൗജന്യ വെബിനാറിൽ പങ്കെടുക്കുവാൻ താഴെയുള്ള ലിങ്ക് ക്ലിക്ക് ചെയ്ത് റജിസ്റ്റർ ചെയ്യാം

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/4806215353

Facebook Live : https://www.facebook.com/BamBinoIndia

E -mail : info@bambinokidz.com

Website : www.bambinokidz.com

Courses Offered

1.

Post Graduate Diploma in Montessori – Dual Diploma by JAIN & GAME

Duration :10 months + Internship (Online and offline, Regular Batch)

Eligibility : Degree / TTC/ Any Diploma

Curriculum : Theory of Montessori , Child Psychology & Health & Nutrition

Practical's : EPL , Sensorial, Language & Arithmetic (advanced)

Skill Development ; Rhymes & Stories , Art & Craft , Communicative English , Office & School Management. Leadership skills Guided practical using Montessori apparatus at home ( First time in India) or at any of the BAMBINO centres

Location: From anywhere in the world.

2.

International Diploma in Montessori by JAIN

Duration : 6 months + Internship

Eligibility : +2/ 12th pass outs

Curriculum : Theory of Montessori & Child Psychology

Practical's : EPL , Sensorial, Language & Arithmetic)

Skill Development : Rhymes & Stories, Art & Craft ete Guided practical using Montessori apparatus at home (First time in India) or at any of the BAMBINO centres

Location: From anywhere in the world.

Mode of Training

Online theory classes

Online and offline Demonstrations

Guided practical using Montessori apparatus at home

Guided assignments and Records

Special online and classroom coaching on various performance activities

Special training on handling online classes

Online and offline internship

Admission Details

Email at info@bambinokidz.com or send a message / whatsaap at 9447948111 or 9880133001 with the candidate details , qualification and course interested in .

Application form will be sent, which has to be duly filled and signed and sent back

Scanned copies/Photocopies of your Educational Certificates has to be submitted along with the ‘Application Form”

Confirmation Email and SMS will be sent once the application is processed

Affiliations and Other details

BAMBINO is affiliated to Indian Montessori Centre, Global Academy for Montessori education and JAIN University. Getting trained in Bambino Montessori Teacher Training not only provides you the opportunity to enrich yourself with a deep understanding of Montessori methodology but also prepares you as a confident teacher through our various teaching and communications tips and guidance provided through our course in our lecture videos. Online theory classes and practice classes in the nearby BAMBINO centre have made this program very convenient and sought after for our students. Students also have option to avail Montessori materials at home for their practice. Our goal is to prepare you to be the best in your Montessori teaching career and set you up for success in your professional life.Uniquely developed study materials, approved by Global Academy For Montessori Education., Bangalore. Elaborate Hands-on practice using wide range of Montessori materials raging up to 150 items. Sharing of latest update on Montessori education.Counselling sessions on Soft Skills Development, Classroom Management & entrepreneurship. Workshops: Phonetics, Rhymes & Story Telling etc. Ample practical examples on development of teachers' soft skills, presentation skills, class management skills including decoration etc. In-depth practical knowledge on Child psychology.Internship/ Self practice for 16 to 24 days in one of our select centres.Placement: Placement assistance with in India and abroad, as well as in - house job opportunity on meeting our selection criteria.

