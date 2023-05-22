ആരു പറഞ്ഞു റഷ്യൻ ഭാഷ നമുക്കു വഴങ്ങില്ലെന്ന്?

റഷ്യയോടു നമുക്ക് പണ്ടേയൊരു അടുപ്പമുണ്ടെന്നു പറഞ്ഞാൽ നിഷേധിക്കാനാകുമോ?. കോമ്രേഡ് എന്ന വാക്കു പോലും ഇപ്പോഴും ആവേശമല്ലേ. റഷ്യൻ സാഹിത്യ രചനകളുടെ പരിഭാഷകളിലൂടെയാണ് നമ്മൾ റഷ്യൻ ഭാഷയോട് അടുത്തത്. കാലം മാറിയപ്പോൾ പലരും റഷ്യയിൽ വൈദ്യപഠനത്തിനു പോയതോടെ പുതുതലമുറയ്ക്കും റഷ്യയോട് അടുപ്പം തുടങ്ങി. റഷ്യൻ ഭാഷ പഠിച്ചാൽ തൊഴിൽ രംഗത്ത് പുതിയ വഴികൾ തുറക്കും. വീട്ടിലിരുന്നു റഷ്യൻ പഠിക്കാൻ മലയാള മനോരമയുടെ എജ്യുക്കേഷൻ പോർട്ടലായ മനോരമ ഹൊറൈസൺ അവസരമൊരുക്കുന്നു. മേയ് 29 മുതൽ 31 വരെ ഒാൺലൈനായി നടത്തുന്ന റഷ്യൻ ഭാഷാ ക്ലാസിൽ ഇപ്പോൾ റജിസ്റ്റർ ചെയ്യാം. മോസ്കോ സ്റ്റേറ്റ് യുണിവേഴ്സിറ്റ് ഒാഫ് എജ്യുക്കേഷനും തിരുവനന്തപുരം റഷ്യൻ ഹൗസുമായി സഹകരിച്ച് നടത്തുന്ന ഒാൺലൈൻ ക്ലാസ് നയിക്കുന്നത് താത്യാന പെറോവയാണ്. വൈകിട്ട് 7 മുതൽ 9 വരെ നടത്തുന്ന കോഴ്സ് വിജയകരമായി പൂർത്തിയാക്കുന്നവർക്ക് ഇ – സർട്ടിഫിക്കറ്റും ലഭിക്കും. റജിസ്റ്റർ ചെയ്യാൻ https://www.manoramahorizon.com/course/learn-russian-language/ എന്ന് ലിങ്ക് ക്ലിക്ക് ചെയ്യുക അല്ലെങ്കിൽ വിളിക്കുക 9048991111
Course Curriculum
Day 1
Introduction to the biggest country in the world: Russia as a land of nature diversity
Learn to greet in Russian
Learn Russian alphabets
Moscow ancient and modern
Learn to introduce yourself in Russian
Day 2
A quick look at Russian history and culture
How to ask for permission and give permission
St. Petersburg from a bird's eye view
Short statements in Russian, yes/no questions, what/who/when/where questions
Basic Russian for daily life: asking for directions
Day 3
Education in Russia and job opportunities
How to talk about your family and colleagues in Russian
Numerals, days of the week, months in Russian
Basic Russian for daily life: in a shop or in a restaurant
Wrapping-up session
