View this post on Instagram

Extremely sensitive content. Please watch. Photo by @FrancisPerez000. This horrific image of a young pilot whale that lost its tail after being hit by a boat propeller off the coast of the Canary Islands is meant to be a wake up call. Was it hit by a ship, a ferry or a pleasure boat? We will never know, but I have certainly seen many boats traveling at high speeds through sensitive wildlife corridors. Only three people were there to hear the shrilling calls of pain and fear of this young whale as it struggled to swim. The photographer, the marine biologist and the wildlife veterinarian who were called to the scene were not able to help an animal with such a severe injury. All they could do was pull it out of the water and, with the kind of sorrow that can only be understood by people with enough empathy to do what they had to do, they euthanized it. Sparing more unnecessary suffering to an animal with no chance of recovery was what they had to do. What the rest of us need to do is to become more engaged it. Enforcing regulations on vessel speed limits is very difficult but it all begins with awareness and public pressure; the kind that demands that the voices of thousands of people are heard. As angry and sad as this makes me, I am also extremely motivated to do something about this. I am working with @SeaLegacy to create a global movement of people who want to push for legislative changes that prevent this type of accident. You can add your voice to ours by going to the link on my bio.