പാമ്പുകളെ കേക്ക് കഴിപ്പിക്കാൻ ശ്രമം, വേറിട്ട പാമ്പ് ദിനാഘോഷം; ഉയരുന്നത് കടുത്ത വിമർശനം, ദൃശ്യം!

To celebrate #WorldSnakeDay2020 they cut a cake and even fed some to the snake and were so happy abt it.

If these r snake rescuers thn they are more dangerous for snakes.

This Video wch is viral seems to b frm Jharkhand@Saket_Badola @rameshpandeyifs @Kedarsbhide @ParveenKaswan pic.twitter.com/r5sVmZL8VN