ചുവപ്പ് നിറത്തിലുള്ള ഉടലും കൂർത്തു വളഞ്ഞ പല്ലുകളും: വീടിനുള്ളിൽ കണ്ടെത്തിയത് അപൂർവ പാമ്പിനെ!

A rare Red Coral Kukri #snake (Oligodon kheriensis) has been rescued today by #Uttarakhand Forest department near Haldwani.



It was first sighted in Lakhimpur Kheri district of UP in 1936 from where it got it's zoological name.@VaibhavSinghIFS @Saket_Badola @rameshpandeyifs pic.twitter.com/1iLG8hIqhi