കണ്ണീരോടെ ഗ്രാമവാസികൾ, 29 കടുവാക്കുട്ടികള്‍; പെഞ്ചിന്റെ അമ്മ ‘കോളർവാലി’ക്ക് വിട!

RIP the Queen of Pench ! #Tigress #Collarwali



Such respect & love can only be in India🙏🏻

Heartwarming to see locals pay tribute to the tigress just like their family.



Collarwali was called as ‘mother of Pench’, she holds record of giving birth to 29 Cubs.#LegendaryTigress pic.twitter.com/SM9v3zlSg3