തുർക്കിയിലെ ഗ്രാമത്തിൽ ഉടലെടുക്കുന്നത് ദുരൂഹ കുഴികൾ, നടക്കാൻ ഭയന്ന് ജനം, കാരണം?

The sinkholes are absolutely massive. Fetullah Arık says there are around 600 (!) in Konya. This is up from 350 suspected in early 2020. Arık heads the Sinkhole Research Centre at Konya Technical Uni. What are sinkholes, this link explains: https://t.co/lD77lvVwO6

(Images by me) pic.twitter.com/k1ocy7GgSq