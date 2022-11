2600 ലേറെ നിഗൂഢ കുഴികൾ, പ്രദേശത്ത് നടക്കാൻ ഭയന്ന് ജനങ്ങൾ; വിചിത്ര പ്രതിഭാസത്തിനു പിന്നിൽ

A giantic Obruk (Konya, Turkey).



Obruk is the local name for sinkholes that may be of collapse or caprock type; there are many obruks on Obruk Plateau, northwest of Karapınar (Turkey). depths of obruks can be more than 100 m.



🔃 @onlyfornatures#geology #science #turkey pic.twitter.com/OTbsU78uZ6