ഇന്ത്യയിൽ കണ്ടെത്തിയത് പുതിയ പീഠഭൂമി; പ്രതികൂല കാലാവസ്ഥയെ മറികടക്കും, വേനലിലും തളരാത്ത ജൈവവൈവിധ്യം

DISCOVERED!

A low-level BASALT PLATEAU (an isolated flat-topped steep hill) in the #WesternGhats Maharashtra.



,3 types of rock outcrops are known in biodiveristy hotspot of Western Ghats,

lateritic outcrops at high (HLF) &low altitude (LLF), basalt outcrops at high altitudes pic.twitter.com/ymqKnl9f5e