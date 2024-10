There have been some amazing bottlenose #dolphin 🐬🐬🐬 sightings from the boats and the shore this summer, but this beats them all hands down! Filmed by our guide, Ian Bissett, on a damp foggy morning last week from the CAT, magical! @Dolphinchaz @goeastlothian @SeafariF pic.twitter.com/FhjrKqLcvM