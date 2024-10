🌽🎉 Exciting news—our 2024 Corn Maze is OPEN! 🎉🌽



Join us at Deer Meadow Farms for this year’s giant 10-acre maze, featuring a brand-new design and fun trivia challenges! 🌽✨



Get ready to navigate the tallest corn we’ve seen in 15 seasons! pic.twitter.com/wKzLCYicy5