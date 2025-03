⚡ WATCH | Bengaluru businessman S Satish buys the world’s most expensive "wolfdog," Cadabomb Okami, for Rs 50 crore.



The rare hybrid, a mix of wolf and Caucasian Shepherd, is just 8 months old and already weighs over 5kg. #Bengaluru #Wolfdogpic.twitter.com/a3U2KXnhdV