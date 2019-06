ഇന്ത്യയിൽ ഒരെണ്ണം മാത്രം, ഇത് ധീരുഭായ് അംബാനിയുടെ ഇഷ്ടകാർ

View this post on Instagram

Rounding up the old BMWs with this one, the BMW L7! Based on the E38 750iL, the L7 was an extended version of the already long 750iL. The car was extended by a little above 9 inches to extend the passengers the utmost comfort. This particular car is believed to be the only example in existence in India, it was the choice of ride of the late Dhirubhai Ambani. It has remained with the Ambani family since inception and is a very rare sight on the roads. We remember posting images of this car about 3-4 years back. The car is complete with all the retro gizmos like a telephone, a television and even a fax machine and interestingly, this car is usually stocked with Parle-G biscuits! Such a majestic looking car, this! #BMW #L7 #BMWL7 #750iL #V12 #Mumbai via @wanderlust_mr.aw