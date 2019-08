കാർ വിറ്റ് ഓട്ടോറിക്ഷ സ്വന്തമാക്കി നടി!

View this post on Instagram

Animals too feel deeply. Coco had this first ever dog best friend when he was young. As always we kept visiting her once in a while after moving from that house. She was a stray and much older to coco. Whenever we take a walk he always pulls me and directs me towards this old house to meet his friend. Recently I learnt that dog has passed away few months back. I tried explaining this to coco but maybe he is still in denial and demands that we visit her. When he doesn’t find her, he keeps sniffing all the trees and gates looking for her. We are sad that she’s not here anymore and it just fills my heart with so much love witnessing this sweet bond. May god bless that soul wherever it is. #tuktukrani #gypsyatheart #wanderer #goodmorning #morning #petlife #canine #gsd #petstories #friendship #love #cocoandi