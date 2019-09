View this post on Instagram

ALL BIRDS FIND SHELTER DURING A RAIN 🌦⛈ BUT EAGLES AVOID RAIN BY FLYING ABOVE THE CLOUDS🦅🦅😎 #fly #fly_high #fly_higher #travel #travelphotography #friends #fun #funlimited #ride #rider #torq #ntorq #ntorq125♥️ #torq_it_up #ntorq__rider #torq_riders #fly #fly_high #fly_higher #TorqiansOfKerala #torqiansofkerala #torqridersofficial #torqriders