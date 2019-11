‍കുടുംബത്തിലെ പുതിയ അതിഥി: ഡ്രൈവർ കാർ സ്വന്തമാക്കിയ സന്തോഷം പങ്കുവെച്ച് സുപ്രിയയും പൃഥ്വിയും

View this post on Instagram

It’s a big day for one of our family members! Rajan, has been with Prithvi for more than two decades. He is a fabulous driver but an even bigger fan and an honest critic! A man of very few words most of the time and an even rarer smile!🙄 But today as he flashes his big grin and realises his dream of his own car; Prithvi & I couldn’t be more thrilled for him! Here is to dreams coming true😊 Big and Small😊 One at a time! 😊🙏🏼#OurRajan#ProudCarOwner