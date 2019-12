കാർ അഭ്യാസം റോഡിൽ അല്ല, ആർക്കും പരിക്കേറ്റിട്ടില്ല, മാധ്യമങ്ങൾ വളച്ചൊടിക്കുന്നു: ന്യായീകരണ കുറിപ്പ്

View this post on Instagram

Kurumban 😂 Am the owner of the car bluevolks All the chaos r created by the media..major portion of the news are fabricated stories..dey r having some hidden agenda.. Pinpointing only for hiding some relevant news. The motor vehicle dept n d respctv authorities are only doing their duty..they r pressurised to take action against us based on the news, whose major portion are fake.. We have not committed any serious offence..the event took place in ground and not in public road n no harm or injury caused to anybody So v request u guys not to blame the respective authorities Let them fabricate false stories..let them make negative comments.. let dem do wotevr dey want for their personal Motos...the media alone is only responsible for whatever is happening now.. anyhow v hv to keep calm 🤘 -Abhishanth Pallath #Bluevolks