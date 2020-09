പഴയ ബൈക്ക് കിടുവാക്കി മോഡിഫൈ ചെയ്തു നൽകി, ആരാധകർക്ക് നന്ദി പറഞ്ഞ് ഉണ്ണിമുകുന്ദൻ

View this post on Instagram

To begin with, I thank everyone for their wishes and prayers. My heart is full of gratitude. I strongly believe that Money can’t buy everything and Words can’t suffice all the emotions. So here I am with all my heart out. I love you guys. I received so many letters, gifts and some really beautiful words yesterday. Everyone is special for me. But, what my boys did for me really touched my heart. It does stand out for me. They are the ones who I believe will hold my hand if I stumble. https://www.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1774690719335760&id=100003845481550 Guys, thanks a lot for this beautiful modified bike. I’m thrilled. It’s a shocker for me cos 2 years back when you guys asked for this bike to give it to one of our own, little did I know that you had planned this surprise for me. To all those missing out, let me sort it. This was my first owned bike as a teenager. 2 years back my boys wanted it to give to the needy. They came back with this modified cool version, investing so much of time and money. I can’t thank you enough. It’s my first bike and like every boy, I cherish it too. https://youtu.be/29yfrUb0z10 Thanking God for bringing you in my love. I Love You all. UM