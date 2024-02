LG Pouch NMC cells strike again?



Sadly a case of Volvo C40 Recharge getting caught on fire on NH53 has come up. From video fire is starting from the bottom.



Volvo sells 78kWh pack in India which uses LG Pouch NMC cells.



Hope @volvocarsin @volvocars investigates this soon. pic.twitter.com/FRnL60Cdnw