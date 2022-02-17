ലണ്ടൻ∙ ലണ്ടൻ ഹിന്ദു ഐക്യവേദിയുടെ ഈ മാസത്തെ സത്‌സംഗം ആഘോഷമായി ഫെബ്രുവരി 26നു ക്രോയിഡോണിലെ വെസ്റ്റ് തോൺടൺ കമ്മ്യൂണിറ്റി സെന്ററിൽ വൈകിട്ട് 5.30 മുതൽ ആഘോഷിക്കും.വൈകിട്ട് 5.30 മുതൽ ഭജന, ദീപാരാധന, അന്നദാനം എന്നിവയാണ് ഈ മാസത്തെ കാര്യപരിപാടികൾ.



നിങ്ങളുടെ പരമമായ പ്രകൃതത്തെ തിരിച്ചറിയാൻ സഹായിക്കുന്ന, ആരോഗ്യത്തിലേക്കും ആനന്ദത്തിലേക്കും വിജയത്തിലേക്കും നയിക്കുന്ന ഈ സത്‌സംഗ ആഘോഷ പരിപാടികളിൽ പങ്കു ചേരുവാൻ ഏവരെയും ലണ്ടൻ ഹിന്ദു ഐക്യവേദി സഹൃദയം ക്ഷണിക്കുന്നു.

ഫെബ്രുവരി മാസത്തെ പരിപാടികളുടെ കൂടുതൽ വിവരങ്ങൾക്കും പങ്കെടുക്കുന്നതിനുമായി സംഘാടകരുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെടുക - Suresh Babu: 07828137478, Subhash Sarkara: 07519135993, Jayakumar: 07515918523, Geetha Hari: 07789776536, Diana Anilkumar: 07414553601

Event will be conducted in line with government and public health guidance.

Venue: 731-735, London Road, Thornton Heath, Croydon CR7 6AU

Email: info@londonhinduaikyavedi.org

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/londonhinduaikyavedi.org

London Hindu Aikyavedi is working towards the fulfilment of our mission of building a Sree Guruvayoorappan Temple in the United Kingdom.