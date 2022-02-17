Manoramaonline
Search in
News
Premium
Videos
Movie
Tech
Sports
Life
Astro
Health
Auto
Music
She
Homestyle
Travel
Pachakam
Environment
Literature
Career
Karshakasree
Sampadyam
Global Malayali
Children
Opinion
Podcasts
Obit
Classifieds
Mobile
E-Editions
Photos
Subscription
Books
E-Paper
Featured Articles
SECTIONS
OUR SITES
APPS
© Copyright 2022 Manoramaonline. All rights reserved.
sections
    MORE

    ലണ്ടൻ ഹിന്ദു ഐക്യവേദി സത്‌സംഗം ആഘോഷങ്ങൾ ഫെബ്രുവരി 26 മുതൽ

    മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ

    Mail This Article

    Email sent successfully

    Try Again !

    sathsangam
    SHARE

    ലണ്ടൻ∙ ലണ്ടൻ ഹിന്ദു ഐക്യവേദിയുടെ ഈ മാസത്തെ സത്‌സംഗം ആഘോഷമായി ഫെബ്രുവരി 26നു ക്രോയിഡോണിലെ വെസ്റ്റ് തോൺടൺ കമ്മ്യൂണിറ്റി സെന്ററിൽ വൈകിട്ട് 5.30 മുതൽ ആഘോഷിക്കും.വൈകിട്ട് 5.30 മുതൽ ഭജന, ദീപാരാധന, അന്നദാനം എന്നിവയാണ് ഈ മാസത്തെ കാര്യപരിപാടികൾ. 

    നിങ്ങളുടെ പരമമായ പ്രകൃതത്തെ തിരിച്ചറിയാൻ സഹായിക്കുന്ന, ആരോഗ്യത്തിലേക്കും ആനന്ദത്തിലേക്കും വിജയത്തിലേക്കും നയിക്കുന്ന ഈ സത്‌സംഗ ആഘോഷ പരിപാടികളിൽ പങ്കു ചേരുവാൻ ഏവരെയും ലണ്ടൻ ഹിന്ദു ഐക്യവേദി സഹൃദയം ക്ഷണിക്കുന്നു.

    ഫെബ്രുവരി മാസത്തെ പരിപാടികളുടെ കൂടുതൽ വിവരങ്ങൾക്കും പങ്കെടുക്കുന്നതിനുമായി സംഘാടകരുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെടുക - Suresh Babu: 07828137478, Subhash Sarkara: 07519135993, Jayakumar: 07515918523, Geetha Hari: 07789776536, Diana Anilkumar: 07414553601

    Event will be conducted in line with government and public health guidance.

    Venue: 731-735, London Road, Thornton Heath, Croydon CR7 6AU 

    Email: info@londonhinduaikyavedi.org

    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/londonhinduaikyavedi.org

    London Hindu Aikyavedi is working towards the fulfilment of our mission of building a Sree Guruvayoorappan Temple in the United Kingdom.

    Advertisement
    തൽസമയ വാർത്തകൾക്ക് മലയാള മനോരമ മൊബൈൽ ആപ് ഡൗൺലോഡ് ചെയ്യൂ
    MORE IN EUROPE
    SHOW MORE
    ഇവിടെ പോസ്റ്റു ചെയ്യുന്ന അഭിപ്രായങ്ങൾ മലയാള മനോരമയുടേതല്ല. അഭിപ്രായങ്ങളുടെ പൂർണ ഉത്തരവാദിത്തം രചയിതാവിനായിരിക്കും. കേന്ദ്ര സർക്കാരിന്റെ ഐടി നയപ്രകാരം വ്യക്തി, സമുദായം, മതം, രാജ്യം എന്നിവയ്ക്കെതിരായി അധിക്ഷേപങ്ങളും അശ്ലീല പദപ്രയോഗങ്ങളും നടത്തുന്നത് ശിക്ഷാർഹമായ കുറ്റമാണ്. ഇത്തരം അഭിപ്രായ പ്രകടനത്തിന് നിയമനടപടി കൈക്കൊള്ളുന്നതാണ്.
    Video

    മലയാളി മറക്കില്ല ആ ഹിറ്റ് ഡയലോഗുകൾ; ഓർമകളിൽ കോട്ടയം പ്രദീപ്

    MORE VIDEOS
    FROM ONMANORAMA