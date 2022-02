യൂനിസ് കൊടുങ്കാറ്റിൽ ആടിയുലഞ്ഞ് ബ്രിട്ടൻ; ദുരിതത്തിലായി ആയിരങ്ങൾ

Wind-damaged sections of the roof of The O2 Arena, formerly the Millennium Dome, are pictured in London, on February 18, 2022, as Storm Eunice batters the country. - Millions hunkered down as Storm Eunice pummelled Britain with record-breaking winds on Friday, leaving the streets of London eerily empty and disrupting flights, trains and ferries across Western Europe. The UK capital was placed under its first ever "red" weather warning, meaning there is "danger to life". The same level of alert was in place across southern England and South Wales, where schools were closed and transport paralysed. (Photo by Tolga Akmen / AFP)