ലണ്ടന് ∙ ലണ്ടന് ഹിന്ദു ഐക്യവേദിയുടെ ഈ മാസത്തെ സത്സംഗം ഗുരുപൂര്ണിമ ആഘോഷം ആയി 2022 ജൂൺ 25ന് ക്രോയിഡോണില് വിവിധ പരിപാടികളോടെ ആഘോഷിക്കും.
എല്ലാവര്ഷത്തെയും പോലെ ഈ വര്ഷവും കുട്ടികള് തന്നെയാണ് ആഘോഷങ്ങള്ക്ക് നേതൃത്വം നല്കുന്നത്. പ്രേത്യേക ഭജന, പ്രഭാഷണം, ദീപാരാധന, അന്നദാനം എന്നിവ ഉണ്ടായിരിക്കും. ഗുരുവായൂരപ്പന്റെ ചൈതന്യം നിറഞ്ഞു നില്ക്കുന്ന ഈ ആഘോഷത്തിലേക്ക് എല്ലാ യുകെ മലയാളികളെയും സ്വാഗതം ചെയ്യുന്നതായി ഭാരവാഹികള് അറിയിച്ചു
കൂടുതല് വിവരങ്ങള്ക്കും പങ്കെടുക്കുന്നതിനുമായി
Suresh Babu: 07828137478, Subhash Sarkara: 07519135993, Jayakumar: 07515918523, Geetha Hari: 07789776536, Diana Anilkumar: 07414553601
Venue: West Thornton Community Centre, 731-735, London Road, Thornton Heath, Croydon CR7 6AU
Email: info@londonhinduaikyavedi.org
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/londonhinduaikyavedi.org
London Hindu Aikyavedi is working towards the fulfilment of our mission of building a Sree Guruvayoorappan Temple in the United Kingdom.