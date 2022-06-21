Manoramaonline
Search in
navigation icon Premium
Videos
Opinion
Obit
Web Stories
E-Editions
Mobile
Photos
Games
Classifieds
Books
Featured Articles
News
Movie
Music
Tech
Sports
Life
Astro
Health
Auto
She
Homestyle
Travel
Pachakam
Environment
Literature
Career
Karshakasree
Sampadyam
Global Malayali
Children
SECTIONS
OUR SITES
APPS
© Copyright 2022 Manoramaonline. All rights reserved.
sections
    MORE
    sponsored by popy

    ലണ്ടന്‍ ഹിന്ദു ഐക്യവേദിയുടെ ഗുരുപൂര്‍ണിമ ആഘോഷം

    മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ

    Mail This Article

    Email sent successfully

    Try Again !

    guru-poornima-london
    SHARE

    ലണ്ടന്‍ ∙ ലണ്ടന്‍ ഹിന്ദു ഐക്യവേദിയുടെ ഈ മാസത്തെ സത്‌സംഗം ഗുരുപൂര്‍ണിമ ആഘോഷം ആയി 2022 ജൂൺ 25ന് ക്രോയിഡോണില്‍  വിവിധ പരിപാടികളോടെ ആഘോഷിക്കും. 

    എല്ലാവര്‍ഷത്തെയും പോലെ ഈ വര്‍ഷവും കുട്ടികള്‍ തന്നെയാണ് ആഘോഷങ്ങള്‍ക്ക് നേതൃത്വം നല്‍കുന്നത്. പ്രേത്യേക ഭജന, പ്രഭാഷണം, ദീപാരാധന, അന്നദാനം എന്നിവ ഉണ്ടായിരിക്കും. ഗുരുവായൂരപ്പന്റെ ചൈതന്യം നിറഞ്ഞു നില്‍ക്കുന്ന ഈ ആഘോഷത്തിലേക്ക് എല്ലാ യുകെ മലയാളികളെയും സ്വാഗതം ചെയ്യുന്നതായി ഭാരവാഹികള്‍ അറിയിച്ചു 

    കൂടുതല്‍ വിവരങ്ങള്‍ക്കും പങ്കെടുക്കുന്നതിനുമായി 

    Suresh Babu: 07828137478, Subhash Sarkara: 07519135993, Jayakumar: 07515918523, Geetha Hari: 07789776536, Diana Anilkumar: 07414553601 

    Venue: West Thornton Community Centre, 731-735, London Road, Thornton Heath, Croydon CR7 6AU 

    Email: info@londonhinduaikyavedi.org 

    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/londonhinduaikyavedi.org 

    London Hindu Aikyavedi is working towards the fulfilment of our mission of building a Sree Guruvayoorappan Temple in the United Kingdom. 

    Advertisement
    തൽസമയ വാർത്തകൾക്ക് മലയാള മനോരമ മൊബൈൽ ആപ് ഡൗൺലോഡ് ചെയ്യൂ
    MORE IN EUROPE
    SHOW MORE

    ഇവിടെ പോസ്റ്റു ചെയ്യുന്ന അഭിപ്രായങ്ങൾ മലയാള മനോരമയുടേതല്ല. അഭിപ്രായങ്ങളുടെ പൂർണ ഉത്തരവാദിത്തം രചയിതാവിനായിരിക്കും. കേന്ദ്ര സർക്കാരിന്റെ ഐടി നയപ്രകാരം വ്യക്തി, സമുദായം, മതം, രാജ്യം എന്നിവയ്ക്കെതിരായി അധിക്ഷേപങ്ങളും അശ്ലീല പദപ്രയോഗങ്ങളും നടത്തുന്നത് ശിക്ഷാർഹമായ കുറ്റമാണ്. ഇത്തരം അഭിപ്രായ പ്രകടനത്തിന് നിയമനടപടി കൈക്കൊള്ളുന്നതാണ്.
    Video

    അവാര്‍ഡ് കിട്ടിയപ്പോള്‍ ഞാന്‍ തകര്‍ന്നുപോയി | Vinayakan Interview

    MORE VIDEOS
    FROM ONMANORAMA