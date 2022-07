കൊടുംചൂടില്‍ യൂറോപ്പ് ചുട്ടുപൊള്ളുന്നു; വനങ്ങള്‍ കത്തിയമരുന്നു

European Heat Wave:It's day #1 of the new Heat Wave in Western Europe. Spain rose to 35.2C, France to 33.9C. 3 monthly records fell in France, the one with longer POR is Aubenas-St. Martin with 32.9C (tied).

First 30Cs of 2022 in Andorra and Vatican City. More heat on the way... pic.twitter.com/V2szjL08Yg