ദുബായിൽ 2 പ്രധാന ഉപപാതകൾ തുറന്നു

.@rta_dubai opens the internal roads project at Sama Al Jadaf. It connects with other main roads in the vicinity such as Al Khail Road (South), & Sheikh Rashid Road (North). RTA also opened the internal roads project for @mbrhe_gov at Oud Al Muteena 1https://t.co/7Dy6ZoVoRU pic.twitter.com/AGjPcJArT0