ദുബായ്∙ പാസ്പോർട്ട് പുതുക്കാനുള്ള അപേക്ഷ വീണ്ടും സ്വീകരിച്ചു തുടങ്ങാൻ തീരുമാനിച്ചതായി ദുബായ് ഇന്ത്യൻ കോൺസുലേറ്റ് അധികൃതർ വെളിപ്പെടുത്തി. ഏത് എമിറേറ്റിൽ താമസിക്കുന്നവർക്കും അപേക്ഷിക്കാം. യുഎഇയിലുള്ള ഏതു ബിഎൽഎസ് കേന്ദ്രത്തിലും ഇതിനുള്ള അപേക്ഷ നൽകാം.
പാസ്പോർട്ട് പുതുക്കൽ പുനരാരംഭിച്ചു
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
