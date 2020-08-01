പേരാമ്പ്ര സ്വദേശി സലാലയിൽ മരിച്ച നിലയിൽ

സലാല/പേരാമ്പ്ര ∙ മുയിപ്പോത്ത് മീത്തലെ തത്തയിൽ ഇബ്രാഹിമിന്റെ മകൻ മുഹമ്മദിനെ (40) സലാലയിലെ താമസസ്ഥലത്ത് മരിച്ച നിലയിൽ കണ്ടെത്തി. കഴിഞ്ഞ ദിവസം മുതൽ താമസസ്ഥലത്ത് ക്വാറന്റീനിൽ ആയിരുന്നു. 15 വർഷം ആയി സലാലയിൽ ബിസിനസ് നടത്തി വരികയാണ്. ഭാര്യ: നസീറ. മക്കൾ: സന ഫാത്തിമ, സന ഫർസാന, ഷിനാസ് മുഹമ്മദ്.
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
