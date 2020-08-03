കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി ∙ കെഐജി ഫർവാനിയ ഏരിയാ കമ്മിറ്റി ഓൺലൈൻ വഴി അറഫാദിന സംഗമം നടത്തി. സക്കീർ ഹുസൈൻ തുവ്വൂർ, ഷറഫുദ്ദീൻ കടമ്പോട്ട്, അബ്ദുൽ വാഹിദ് എന്നിവർ പ്രസംഗിച്ചു. സി.പി.നൈസാം അധ്യക്ഷത വഹിച്ചു.
ഓൺലൈൻ അറഫാദിന സംഗമം
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
MORE IN GULF
-
മകളുടെ വിവാഹത്തിൽ പങ്കെടുക്കാനായില്ല; അതേ ദിവസം രക്തം ദാനം ചെയ്തു ജലാൽ ഹീറോയായി
-
പ്രതിസന്ധികൾക്കിടയിലും പുണ്യം പാവനം ഹജ്
-
പെരുന്നാൾ ദിനം : കർമനിരതമായി തീർഥാടകർ
-
ഹജ്ജിന് സമാപനം; മക്ക ഗ്രാൻഡ് മോസ്ക് അണുവിമുക്തമാക്കിയത് 10 തവണ
-
കടലുകൾക്കപ്പുറമിരുന്ന് മനസ്സുകൊണ്ട് കൈപിടിച്ച്, ആസിഫും ആമിനയും
-
മടക്കയാത്ര; അപേക്ഷിക്കുമ്പോൾ വിവരങ്ങൾ കൃത്യമാകണം
RELATED STORIES
FROM ONMANORAMA
-
Two coins recovered from Prithviraj's body, autopsy dismisses coins as cause of death
-
Stringent action against those violating COVID-19 restrictions: Pinarayi Vijayan
-
Babu stays spirited even after his efforts to save little Prithviraj turned nought
-
Why does Kerala omit 39 names from its official COVID-19 death list?
-
Smuggling accused Swapna, Sandeep undertook UAE consulate works on contract