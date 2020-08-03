News
ഓൺലൈൻ അറഫാദിന സംഗമം

മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ

കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി ∙ കെ‌ഐജി ഫർവാനിയ ഏരിയാ കമ്മിറ്റി ഓൺ‌ലൈൻ വഴി അറഫാദിന സംഗമം നടത്തി. സക്കീർ ഹുസൈൻ തുവ്വൂർ, ഷറഫുദ്ദീൻ കടമ്പോട്ട്, അബ്ദുൽ വാഹിദ് എന്നിവർ പ്രസംഗിച്ചു. സി.പി.നൈസാം അധ്യക്ഷത വഹിച്ചു.
