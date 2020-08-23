ദുബായ് ∙ കോവിഡ് മഹാമാരിയുടെ ദുരന്ത മുഖത്ത് ദുബായ് മർകസും ഐസിഎഫും, മർകസ് അലംമ്നിയും നടത്തിയ ദുരിതാശ്വാസ, സേവന പ്രവർത്തങ്ങൾക് ദുബായ് സർക്കാരിന്റെ ആദരം. യുഎഇ നാഷനൽ കൗൺസിൽ ഫൗണ്ടേഷൻ അംഗവും വതനി ഇമാറാത് എക്സിക്യൂട്ടീവ് ഡയറക്ടറുമായ ദിറാൽ ബൽഹോൾ അൽ ഫലാസി ബഹുമതി പത്രം കൈമാറി.
മർകസിന് ദുബായ് സർക്കാരിന്റെ ആദരം
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
