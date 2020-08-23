News
കോഴിക്കോട് സ്വദേശി അന്തരിച്ചു

മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
ഹുസൈൻ

റിയാദ്∙ കോഴിക്കോട് കാപ്പാട് സ്വദേശി ഹുസൈൻ പൊയിൽ (62) ഹൃദയാഘാതത്തെ തുടർന്ന് സൗദിയിലെ ഷുമൈസിൽ അന്തരിച്ചു. ഭാര്യ: സഫിയ. മക്കൾ: ഫെബിൻ, ഫാബിത, ഹുദ. മരുമക്കൾ: അസ്ലം എലത്തൂർ (കുവൈത്ത്), മെഹ്ജബിൻ പുളിക്കൽ (റിയാദ്).
