റിയാദ്∙ കോഴിക്കോട് കാപ്പാട് സ്വദേശി ഹുസൈൻ പൊയിൽ (62) ഹൃദയാഘാതത്തെ തുടർന്ന് സൗദിയിലെ ഷുമൈസിൽ അന്തരിച്ചു. ഭാര്യ: സഫിയ. മക്കൾ: ഫെബിൻ, ഫാബിത, ഹുദ. മരുമക്കൾ: അസ്ലം എലത്തൂർ (കുവൈത്ത്), മെഹ്ജബിൻ പുളിക്കൽ (റിയാദ്).
കോഴിക്കോട് സ്വദേശി അന്തരിച്ചു
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
