മലയാളി മരിച്ച നിലയിൽ

മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ

റിയാദ്∙ കൊല്ലം അയത്തിൽ സ്വദേശി അഷ്റഫിനെ (40) സൗദിയിലെ ദവാദ്മിയിൽ മരിച്ച നിലയിൽ കണ്ടെത്തി. പെയിന്റിങ് ജോലി ചെയ്തുവരികയായിരുന്ന ഇദ്ദേഹത്തെ തൂങ്ങി മരിച്ച നിലയിലാണ് കണ്ടെത്തിയത്. മൃതദേഹം ദവാദ്മി ആശുപത്രി മോർച്ചറിയിലേക്കു മാറ്റി.
