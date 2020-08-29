റിയാദ്∙ കൊല്ലം അയത്തിൽ സ്വദേശി അഷ്റഫിനെ (40) സൗദിയിലെ ദവാദ്മിയിൽ മരിച്ച നിലയിൽ കണ്ടെത്തി. പെയിന്റിങ് ജോലി ചെയ്തുവരികയായിരുന്ന ഇദ്ദേഹത്തെ തൂങ്ങി മരിച്ച നിലയിലാണ് കണ്ടെത്തിയത്. മൃതദേഹം ദവാദ്മി ആശുപത്രി മോർച്ചറിയിലേക്കു മാറ്റി.
മലയാളി മരിച്ച നിലയിൽ
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
RELATED STORIES
FROM ONMANORAMA
-
Another step towards 'one nation, one election'? PMO mulls single electoral roll
-
'August deluge ' missing, rain deficit this year adds to Kerala's monsoon mystery
-
'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman dies of cancer at 43
-
Raina to miss entire IPL 2020 for personal reasons
-
Kerala govt issues participatory pension notification making a joke of review panel