അബുദാബി∙ കോവിഡ് പ്രതിസന്ധിയിൽ ജോലി നഷ്ടപ്പെട്ട ഇന്ത്യക്കാർ ഉൾപ്പെടെ വിവിധ രാജ്യക്കാരായ 2.93 ലക്ഷം തൊഴിലാളികളെ നാട്ടിലെത്തിച്ചതായി അബുദാബി അത്യാഹിത, ദുരന്ത നിവാരണ സമിതി അറിയിച്ചു. മാർച്ച് മുതൽ ഓഗസ്റ്റ് വരെയുള്ള കണക്കനുസരിച്ചാണ് ഇത്രയും പേരെ നാട്ടിലെത്തിച്ചത്. മൊത്തം 3400 കമ്പനികളുമായി നേരിട്ടു ചർച്ച നടത്തി.
2.93 ലക്ഷം തൊഴിലാളികളെ നാട്ടിലെത്തിച്ച് അബുദാബി
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
RELATED STORIES
FROM ONMANORAMA
-
Youth League seeks probe into Bineesh Kodiyeri's alleged links with drug peddler Mohammed Anoop
-
Gold smuggling case: UAE visa stamping centres now under NIA, ED radar
-
Kerala girl sets history, becomes youngest office-bearer of UN Association of Australia
-
The meteoric rise and drastic fall of Popular Finance, at the centre of a multi-crore fraud
-
54 pc COVID-19 infected are 18-44 old, 51 pc deaths among 60 years and above, says data