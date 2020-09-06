അബുദാബി∙ സൗദിയുടെ ജനവാസ കേന്ദ്രം ലക്ഷ്യമാക്കി യെമനിലെ ഹൂതികൾ അയച്ച സ്ഫോടക വസ്തുക്കൾ നിറച്ച ഡ്രോൺ് അറബ് സഖ്യസേന തകർത്തു. യെമന്റെ ആകാശപരിധിയിൽ വച്ചുതന്നെ നശിപ്പിക്കുകയായിരുന്നുവെന്ന് സഖ്യസേനാ വക്താവ് കേണൽ തുർക്കി അൽ മാലികി അറിയിച്ചു.
ഹൂതികൾ അയച്ച ഡ്രോൺ തകർത്തു
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
