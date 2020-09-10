മനാമ ∙ ബഹ്റൈനിൽ ഇന്നലെ കോവിഡ് മരണങ്ങൾ റിപ്പോർട്ട് ചെയ്തില്ല. 202 പേരാണ് ഇതുവരെ കോവിഡ് പോസിറ്റീവ് ആയി മരിച്ചത്. ആകെ രോഗബാധിതർ 56,778. സുഖം പ്രാപിച്ചവർ 51,574. 334 പേർ കൂടി സുഖം പ്രാപിച്ചു. 30 പേർ ഗുരുതരാവസ്ഥയിൽ.
കോവിഡ് മരണം ഒഴിഞ്ഞ് ബഹ്റൈൻ
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
